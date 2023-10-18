Ridley Scott Weighs in on ‘Alien’ Reboot, “It’s F****** Great”

Ridley Scott is one of the most accomplished directors in the world, having helmed such greats as Gladiator (2000) and Blade Runner (1982) and creating the Alien (1979) franchise. He is known to be quite a difficult director to please, and the man has now weighed in on the new Alien reboot and the franchise’s new direction.

Alien was first released in 1979, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley. The sci-fi horror film became an instant hit, which helped to spawn a franchise that has produced seven mainline installments and nine films in total. Scott would return to helm the franchise with Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017), both of which acted as the prequel to the original film.

Though both franchises are not the same, fans have also been treated to one of the biggest crossovers, as there have been Alien vs. Predator movies that bring together the biggest hunters in the cosmos. Scott might not have been on board with those crossover films, but it has not stopped him from returning to the franchise he created.

Ridley Scott will be serving as an executive producer for the new Alien: Romulus film and he has revealed his thoughts after seeing the new reboot.

Ridley Scott Gives ‘Alien’ Reboot His Stamp of Approval

The new Alien reboot director, Fede Alvarez, recently sat down with fellow creator Guillermo del Toro as the pair spoke about their respective careers. While discussing Alvarez’s current career trajectory, del Toro asked him about his Alien movie. According to Alvarez:

“I was like I wanna see him, if you’ll see me, I want to talk to him right after. I drove there. I see his executives, which couldn’t see it with him, because he wanted to watch it on his own. Because it was Alien. It was very important to him. He didn’t want to have anybody in the room. That makes me even more terrified while I’m waiting. And then he walks into the room and he did say “Fede, what can I say? It’s f******* great.” For me it was like…ahhh…My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, which I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made but particularly something like this…and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it.”

Despite having his executives with him, Ridley Scott had requested to see the new film alone. Naturally, Alvarez told him he could see it, but he wanted to hear his thoughts. Alvarez also shared a funny anecdote about how tough of a critic Scott can be. They had discussed Top Gun: Maverick, which Scott claimed had issues. He also criticized Blade Runner plenty, which is arguably his magnum opus.

Despite being hard to please as a filmmaker, Scott told Alvarez that his movie is “f******* great,” which is just about the best compliment a filmmaker can get from a property’s original creator.

Alien: Romulus is said to be a new “standalone” entry and will feature a brand-new take on the fan-favorite sci-fi horror franchise. The new reboot stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced. Not much is known about the film’s plot, but it will reportedly be more in line with the original. It was slated for a release on Hulu on August 16, 2024, but has since been upgraded to a theatrical release.

The decision to upgrade the film’s release from Hulu to theatrical likely has to do with the other new Alien property being devised by Noah Hawley. Hawley created a new series that will air on FX and Hulu. This new series is the first of the Alien franchise and will take place on Earth. Though most franchise entries have been on a ship or an unknown planet, this will be the first time Earth has dealt with the dreaded Xenomorphs.

The series was shut down in August due to the SAG strikes, though it is expected to start again soon. We likely will not see the new series until the end of 2024. Ridley Scott is producing the new Alien series through his Scott Free production company, though we are unsure how involved he will be other than that. Either way, it appears that the franchise will have plenty for fans to enjoy in the next year.

What do you think of Ridley Scott praising the new Alien reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!