No More “Ladies and Gentlemen” at Disney As Longtime Announcers Quit

A legendary couple announced they are leaving the Disneyland Resort.

The Disney theme parks and resorts are some of the most popular places for families to spend vacations, and there are a lot of reasons they are so popular. From classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight to thrilling, state-of-the-art attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, there are so many incredible experiences waiting for guests. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom specifically is the most-visited theme park destination on earth, bringing in millions of guests each and every year.

Magic Kingdom is made up of several themed lands, such as Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland, each featuring their own atmosphere, music, cuisine, and attractions. These lands can also be found at the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

There’s a lot more to do at Disneyland than just ride rides and eat good food. Guests can also experience some of the coolest live entertainment offerings in any theme park. There are a ton of shows featured at this resort, some of which include fireworks and music. Along with the cast, crew, lighting, and music, a crucial part of these shows are the announcers who let everyone know when the show will start.

If you’ve ever been to Disney, then you’ve certainly heard, “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.” This phrase accompanies many announcements at the Disney parks and has become a fan-favorite moment, much like safety announcements on the Monorail. Unfortunately, Disneyland is changing things up in a big way when it comes to these classic announcements.

Husband and wife Bill Rogers and Camille Dixon were the announcers for 32 years and 11 years, respectively, providing a voice for the theme park resort. However, due to casting changes, this duo is moving on from their roles.

Guests could hear this couple welcome them into the parks as well as wish them goodnight as they exit at the end of their day. While it may seem mundane to some, these announcers became just as important to the Disneyland experience as say, Haunted Mansion.

“It has been my honor to be the announcer of Candlelight most of my 30+ years,” Bill said. “Years ago, one of our guest narrators took ill, and the producer vowed that I was going to be there live from then on. The entire performance always gives me goosebumps!”

Guests have come to expect to hear the voices of Bill and Camille, and it will certainly feel extremely weird when they are no longer heard at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” At this time, it’s unknown how Disneyland will replace the pair, so only time will tell.

In recent times, The Walt Disney Company actually made some significant changes to the script that both Bill and Camile read. Instead of hearing “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” throughout the park, a more inclusive spiel could be heard.

Will you miss these leegndary announcers?