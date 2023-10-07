Marvel ‘Werewolf by Night’ Is Now a Musical

Werewolf by Night is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s weirdest projects ever, and it is about to get even weirder. The acclaimed Disney+ special is about to become a live musical experience for one night only.

Werewolf by Night was released one year ago in October 2022, and was widely considered the Marvel Studios‘ first foray into full-on horror, just in time for Halloween. The hour-long special starred Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, a monster hunter whose job is made that much easier by he himself being a werewolf.

While the special is set in the same continuity as the rest of the MCU, it has almost no connections to any existing franchise characters or settings. Instead, it follows five monster hunters in a deadly competition to win the Bloodstone, a magical object of immense power.

In addition to Gael García Bernal as the titular Werewolf by Night, the special starred Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone, and featured the first appearance of cult Marvel Comics character Man-Thing.

In short, Werewolf by Night is not at all what Marvel Studios has normally delivered to fans, so it does make a certain kind of sense that it would be transformed into a new first.

According to a new promotional video, the Disney+ special is being re-released as a live concert event, accompanied by a full orchestra, and will be screened in full in Minnesota and Washington D.C. on October 20.

This will coincide with the re-release of the re-release of the special on Disney+, this time in full color.

The Minnesota Orchestra’s official description of the event reads in part: “Sarah Hicks conducts the Minnesota Orchestra in director-composer Michael Giacchino’s powerful score while the complete 50-minute film plays on a screen above the stage.”

Michael Giacchino himself revealed, “We thought it would be fun for the fall and Halloween, and the spirit of all of that is that do these live-to-picture concerts. I’ve been doing them for years all of the other movies that I’ve been working on, a lot of the Pixar films.”

Giacchino is an accomplished composer, having won an Academy Award for the Pixar film Up (2009), an Emmy for the television drama Lost (2004), and three Grammys. He continued, “We put together something where the first half of the concert is all about this fun education of what horror movies are, what the music is, and how it works. And then the second half of the concert is Werewolf By Night Live-to-Picture. So they actually get to see the orchestra playing along with the movie— the entire score live, right in front of their eyes.”

It remains to be seen when Marvel Studios will bring Gael García Bernal back as Jack Russell and if it will ever dare to dip back into the retro horror of the special. At least for now, you can get the live musical experience.

Will you rewatch Werewolf by Night this year? Should Marvel make more musicals? Scream your horrifying thoughts in the comments below!