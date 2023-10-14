How Walt Disney’s Mental Health Issues Shaped a Century

As the 100th anniversary of America’s iconic brand, Disney, it’s opened many cans of worms from the past. One showcases how Walt Disney’s mental health changed the face of the company that’s touched lives worldwide for a century.

Walt Disney Company Shaped By Mental Illness

An article by the Guardian offers some insight into Walt Disney’s life and his enduring influence on the company that bears his name.

It highlights Disney’s meticulous and obsessive habits, from his preference for specific foods to his quest for perfect lighting and his unwavering attention to detail in his office reconstruction.

These habits and his pursuit of “absolute control” were integral to his creative process and contributed to the success of the Disney brand.

Related: Disney Parks Linked to Psychological Illness

The piece also touches on the nostalgia and reverence surrounding Walt Disney, even decades after his death. The Disney brand has become synonymous with American creativity, and the company’s commitment to maintaining and honoring its founder’s legacy is evident.

It also mentions that the relentless optimism and focus on the past can be exhausting, especially in light of contemporary challenges and controversies facing the Disney company, such as labor disputes and environmental concerns. This points to the tension between preserving Disney’s history and addressing the evolving challenges and expectations of the modern world.

Walt Disney Productions Impacted by Obsession

According to the news piece, the themes of the Walt Disney Company were informed by the obsessive nature of Walt Disney himself. The Walt Disney Family Museum shows attention to detail in every aspect of the enterprise, from the training of a cast member to the energy in Disney Park attractions. It’s apparent in a host of different ways.

Obsessive Attention to Detail: Much emphasis is on Disney’s compulsive habits and attention to detail. From his specific food preferences to his meticulous office reconstruction, Disney’s unwavering dedication to even the smallest details contributed to his success.

This dedication is seen as a manifestation of his quest for “absolute control” and a central aspect of his creative process.

Nostalgia and Reverence: Despite Walt Disney’s passing nearly 57 years ago, the article underscores how his legacy continues to influence the Disney brand and the wider entertainment industry.

Disney remains an iconic figure of American creativity, and his creations are still celebrated for their enduring appeal. The meticulous preservation of his offices and favorite foods reflects a desire to maintain a solid connection to his legacy.

Optimism and Challenges: The piece also mentions the relentless optimism associated with the Disney brand, noting that it can be somewhat overwhelming. While Disney’s legacy is celebrated, the company faces contemporary challenges and controversies, such as labor disputes with Hollywood actors and environmental concerns.

This contrasts the nostalgia and reverence for Disney’s past achievements and the need to address present-day issues and expectations.

The Myth of Walt Disney’s Immortality: It references the myth that Walt Disney was cryogenically frozen at his death, highlighting people’s enduring fascination with the idea that Disney found a way to defy mortality.

This myth is contrasted with the reality of his cremation and interment, serving as a metaphor for the lasting impact of his creativity and control over his creations.

Related: Actor’s Suicide Reveals Disney and AMC Mental Health Crisis

Walt Disney Archives Reveal Disney Studio Truths

Though the theme park experience put forth by the Walt Disney Company is positive and magical, there is much behind-the-scenes work that contributes to this greatness.

From the message behind a Disney movie to the meticulous order of Walt Disney World Resort, there is little to no room for error.

Related: Popular Actor Ready to be Done With ‘Star Wars,’ Wants to Focus On “Mental Health”

This contributed to the mental health issue that helped propagate the Disney experience. While the Walt Disney Company survives after a century, it shows that it wasn’t without struggle.

The Walt Disney Parks we know today, from the United States to Shanghai, might not exist without the obsession and depression that Walt Disney himself suffered.

What are your thoughts on how mental health contributed to Disney’s success? Share in the comments below!