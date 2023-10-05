Disney Hotel Guest Suffers Animal Attack

When staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, guests expect magical lodging with free transportation and early access to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But one guest came home with an unwelcome souvenir from Disney’s Wilderness Lodge: fire ant bites.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Located in the Magic Kingdom Resort area, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is a Deluxe Resort hotel offering rooms, suites (some with Club-level accommodations), cabins, and villas. It boasts two pools: Copper Creek Springs Pool, fun for the whole family with an exhilarating water slide, and Boulder Ridge Cove Pool, a laid-back area with a whirlpool spa.

The Disney Resort hotel is also home to the famous Artist Point restaurant, featuring Character Dining inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937). Other dining options include Whispering Canyon Café, Geyser Point Bar & Grill, Roaring Fork, and Territory Lounge.

“Escape to the rustic majesty of America’s Great Northwest,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Inspired by turn-of-the-century National Park lodges, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge celebrates American craftsmanship and honors the beauty of the untamed wilderness. Soak in the splendor of the great outdoors, from nature trails through pine forests to rocking chairs that overlook a murmuring creek. Inside, discover towering totem poles, headdresses and more, and enjoy the rustic elegance of the stone hearth and roaring fireplace.”

Fire Ant Attack

When asked about the worst thing they’ve ever endured at Walt Disney World Resort, Reddit user u/amyf23 offered a brief yet terrifying memory: “Stepping on a fire ant hill at Wilderness Lodge.”

Luckily, the guest wasn’t permanently injured by the fire ant attack. In hypersensitive people, the insects can cause paralysis and other life-threatening conditions.

While uncommon at Walt Disney World Resort, two species of fire ants reside in Central Florida. According to Florida Pest, the critters bite and sting more than 14 million people annually. The attacks are notoriously painful not only because of the fire ants’ potent venom but also because they clamp down with their powerful mandibles and sting victims multiple times.

If bitten by a fire ant, don’t panic. Though painful, side effects from the bite should subside after a few days of icing and over-the-counter pain medication. Head to the emergency room immediately if you exhibit signs of infection or anaphylaxis, including fever or discoloration, rapid onset of flushing, or general hives.

Have you suffered an insect bite at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.