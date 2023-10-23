Eight-Year-Old Dies After Theme Park Emergency in Florida

A tragic event involving a small child unfolded earlier this week at a popular theme park in Orlando, Florida, with more details now being released.

Eight-year-old Stella Quinn Dupont collapsed and went into cardiac arrest last week while she and her family were visiting SeaWorld in Orlando. The Orlando Fire Department responded quickly and was able to resuscitate Stella. After being resuscitated, Stella was then taken to the Emergency Room at Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

Despite being resuscitated, Stella remained unresponsive during this time. Shortly after Stella was transported to the emergency room, Doctors discovered that Stella had spontaneous bleeding around her brain stem. This meant blood was not properly flowing to her brain.

Following this discovery, Stella was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Unfortunately, despite the hard work of multiple professionals and the first responders who first cared for Stella, she passed away. This incident took place on October 17, 2023. You can learn more about Stella by visiting this website.

A GoFundMe was started shortly after the incident took place in order to help Stella’s family during this difficult time. At the time of publishing this article, the fundraiser has raised over $80,000 dollars.

This incident reminds us that even at magical places such as theme parks, the worst tragedies can still break out. Our thoughts go out to Stella’s family, and we are so glad they’ve been able to gain the support of so many people following this tragic accident.

