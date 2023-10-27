Mother and Child Assaulted in Disneyland

Two Disneyland guests were assaulted yesterday as they approached the parks.

Disneyland Incidents Continue

Although dubbed the most magical place on earth, Disneyland California continues to have multiple incidents occur, especially over the last seven to ten days. Inside The Magic reports on such incidents to bring awareness to these matters.

A family with children became trapped inside an elevator for over an hour as they attempted to leave Disneyland Resort. The ordeal was captured on video and posted to the popular social media platform TikTok. The horrifying and terrible incident thankfully ended in no injuries.

A Make-A-Wish family also posted their terrible experience while visiting Disneyland Park on TikTok. The entire misshape was discussed on video by the angry mother attempting to have a magical experience for her son.

A family attempted to hide their daughter inside a stroller as they entered Disneyland Resort in California. The family in question has yet to be caught, even though they posted their content on social media for all to see. Mixed reactions have poured in, some applauding the behavior and others sharing their disgust with the parents.

A group of Annual Pass Holders were immediately ejected from the parks after a series of offenses committed, including line-jumping throughout the theme park. A cast member caught the group of individuals off duty. The group likely faces over a year of being banned from the Disney Resort.

But the worst of these incidents occurred yesterday when a mother and child were assaulted on their way to the Disney property.

So that you know, the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

A mother posted to the r/Disneyland subreddit page to tell her story of escaping a possibly mentally disturbed man who assaulted them. Reddit user u/-discostu posted their story and received heartwarming support from the Disneyland community.

Today my daughter and I were walking down Harbor Blvd towards the parks, when a man who I assume is homeless threw a full cup of coffee on us outside the McDonald’s by the Fairfield Inn. Thankfully this is all he did, and walked away while looking back at us. We did not interact with him in any way – it was totally at random. We suffered no physical injuries (thankfully it wasn’t hot) but it was definitely upsetting. I live in a city with a significant homeless population and have never had an issue. I realize this was a totally random thing, and it certainly doesn’t reflect on Disney. But is the area around the parks typically pretty safe? I’ve never felt uncomfortable before, but I also haven’t been back in several years.

According to the mother, she was assaulted by a homeless man who threw a hot coffee at the mother and daughter, leaving her speechless and unable to respond directly. The mother decided to leave the situation alone and explained how they had not returned to the parks in a long time.

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate, and the mother and daughter were unharmed, aside from getting coffee all over them. Other guests told stories about their run-ins with homeless people in the area.

