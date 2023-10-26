New Details Emerge Following Chemical Leak Scare at Disney World Resort

New details have emerged following a chemical leak at a Disney World Resort hotel where an extensive evacuation occurred.
Chemical Leak at Disney World Resort Leads to Evacuation
For those who missed the news yesterday, an unknown chemical leak occurred inside the Walt Disney World Resort, leading to the complete evacuation of all Disney guests. The Disney monorail system also ceased operations through the onsite hotel as police, fire, and rescue rushed onto the scene to assist.
Regarding the Polynesian Village Resort, new details have emerged following the chemical scare yesterday morning at this Disney hotel.
No new details emerged yesterday throughout the situation until later when reports came out following the incident. But as of now, we have further information regarding the chemical leak and what happened that led to Wednesday’s chemical evacuation scare at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
According to a report from Orlando’s WESH2, crews were called out to Walt Disney World (WDW) after a possible chemical exposure, which ended up being a situation involving kitchen staff who mixed chemicals in the kitchen area, which resulted in some gases being exposed throughout the air, leading to an evacuation out of caution for the wellbeing of the guests and staff.
The report said the scene was cleared by 11 a.m. yesterday morning. Another piece of information from FOX 35 Orlando reported the same news that a Disney kitchen staff at the Polynesian Village mixed “two chemicals that should not have been mixed,” which was the original report given to news outlets by the fire department on the scene.
Thankfully, no one was injured or affected by the chemicals, and operations have resumed, including the Disney monorail system passing through the onsite Disney World hotel.