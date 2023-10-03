Disney To Address Critical Financial Situation at Upcoming Meeting

Amid multiple controversies, The Walt Disney Company will be discussing its financial situation.

The last 365 days have been full of excitement and controversy for The Walt Disney Company. Over the last year, Disney has created several stunning new additions to its theme park division, including new rides, attractions, and shows for guests to enjoy. Disney has also produced some incredible films, both the live-action and animated variety.

Disney released some huge films this year, like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Elemental (2023), and Haunted Mansion (2023). Each one of these films is fantastically entertaining, though they all made a lot less than Disney had hoped at the box office. Couple these losses with a consistently dropping subscriber count on Disney’s Disney+ streaming service, and it’s not hard to tell that Disney has seen better days.

The Walt Disney Company has also faced hardships on Wall Street, with stock prices continuing to dip into devastating new lows. Over the last few months, the stock price hit a new 52-week-low twice, revealing things may not be all that magical for Disney.

With Disney being one of the largest companies in the entire world, it’s no stranger to backlash and controversy. The Walt Disney Company is currently entangled in an ugly political battle between Florida and its outspoken Gov. Ron DeSantis. This saga started back in 2022 after Disney decided to publicly criticize Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or as it is more commonly referred to, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. As a result, both Disney and Gov. DeSantis have sued each other. The Walt Disney Company has been at the center of multiple lawsuits lately, a lot of which originated due to injuries sustained by guests inside its theme parks.

Disney recently faced one of its biggest failures, that being its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This immersive, Star Wars-themed hotel blended immersive storytelling with a superb Disney World hotel experience. Guests boarded the Halcyon Starcruiser for a three-day, two-night stay filled with excitement, music, incredible cuisine, and even some danger. However, the shockingly high price tag meant that very few people were able to experience this attraction, resulting in less-than-stellar bookings for several months.

This continued for a while until Disney revealed that it would be permanently closing its galactic starcruiser experience in September of 2023. It’s very possible that these controversies, among other factors, played a role in Disney’s current stock price evaluation. However, things are looking bright for Disney, with the company set to discuss its financial situation.

According to a new report from Scott Gustun (@ScottGustin), The Walt Disney Company will be discussing its fourth-quarter financial results for 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The quarterly call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT and will most likely see Disney CEO Bob Iger talk about the great success the company has faced recently, as well as some of its biggest challenges.

In the past, we’ve seen Disney boast strong numbers, both in terms of profit and revenue. The biggest bright spot in The Walt Disney Company’s many moving parts consistently lies within its theme park division, which has been a cash cow for years.

We cannot wait to see what Disney says and announces at this fourth and final meeting for 2023. Stay tuned here for all updates!

Do you enjoy visiting the Disney theme parks? What’s your favorite new Disney film?