Disney Platforms Jared From Subway Despite Deleting Content

As Disney cuts content off its streaming platform, it’s telling to see what the company left behind—especially since one example is an episode with Jared Fogle from Subway (in a positive light).

Disney+ Removes Content, Keeps Questionable Material on Hulu

Content curation is a big part of the streaming wars. It involves deciding which TV series to keep and which to toss aside. Many a Disney movie classic has disappeared alongside episodes of popular shows.

One example is Disney content curators removing a Simpsons episode that offended China. Another is removing the “blackface” episode of Community, where the character Chang wears face paint to portray a dark elf.

This proves that Disney is willing to sacrifice general entertainment for a cause, whether it’s the BIPOC community or to adhere to its international politics. What it doesn’t explain is why Disney+ chose to leave behind the cameo with one of today’s most notorious criminals: Jared Fogle from Subway.

Disney Cuts Content, Platforms Jared from Subway on Community Episode

While CEO Bob Iger made the decision to cut content ranging from Star Wars to Marvel content, Disney Entertainment left behind quite a bit of offensive material. In this case, the scene appears during the same season as Brie Larson made her debut on the show.

The streaming content was altered, yet Disney+ and Hulu chose to leave behind Community, Season 5, Episode 12. This is problematic for one single reason: it showcases a convicted pedophile.

Community Episode Partnered With Subway, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix Left Content Up

The issue with Season 5, Episode 12 of Community is that at approximately 12 minutes and 10 seconds, there is a Jared Fogle cameo. The episode premiered mere months before the controversy. So, the content, as a subscriber sees it now, paints Fogle in a positive light. Considering he pled guilty to child pornography and interference with a minor.

Subway Jared Fogle Controversy

What some legal experts call a “plea deal gone wrong,” Fogle, of Subway fame, agreed to a plea deal with five to 12.5 years in prison. The judge saw the severity of the crimes and insisted on a longer sentence of 16 years. Both in the period leading up to and after his incarceration in the United States, the news was awash with the tragedy.

Many companies publicly disavowed his actions. While the Walt Disney Company took steps to remove a statue of Bill Cosby, it didn’t make an official statement regarding the Subway controversy. The sandwich company disavowed him and removed all references from their site.

Disney+ Platform Changes Pricing, Focuses on Profits

Disney and other streaming services proved it possible to make changes to material in an effort not to glorify ethically poor behavior. Yet for the purposes of general entertainment, the convict Fogle remains available on streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney properties.

Because of the brand name recognition of Disney, any association (or profits made) off of a show featuring someone with that proven criminal record is concerning. This is especially true when talks of a Community movie continue.

It is of particular concern since many of the new generation may not be familiar with the controversy and watch the content unknowingly. Disney changed its pricing plan and is involved in a Class Action lawsuit about its streaming services. Profits are the focus, but as that scene shows, it comes at a cost.

