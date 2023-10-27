Op-Ed: You Should Let Guests Cut in Front of You at Disney Parks

You heard that correctly; you should let guests cut in front of you at Disney parks, whether it’s Disneyland or Disney World Resort, and others agree. But mind you, there is a limit to what I am trying to get across. Hear me out.

Line Jumping and Line-Place Holding Becoming a Huge Problem at Disney Parks

Before my statement in the article’s headline, it should be noted that line jumping and line-place holding have become an increasingly prominent problem at Disney Parks worldwide. This week alone, 60 young girls decided to line jump on Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney World inside Animal Kingdom Park.

Inside The Magic, they had reported on line jumping plenty of times, including this summer when guests became heavily angered by the line-jumping tactics used by other guests throughout the parks. These tactics include what’s called “line place holding,” which is when one person or several people will hold a place in a line for an attraction at one of the Disney Resorts throughout the country and world and then have one person or several people join them in the bar, essentially cutting everyone else as their group or family members join up with those who placed the hold in line.

But the problem with this is that everyone else who has stood in line has now let one person or sometimes several people line cut in front of them, which can infuriate those who will not allow that behavior to be conducted. These instances have been known to lead to altercations resulting in verbal assault or physical assault while people are in the lines.

Tons of videos have been posted to social media platforms such as TikTok, showcasing physical altercations because of line jumping and line-place holding.

Disney Cast Members Do Their Jobs but Only When the Actions Are Seen or Told to Them

Disney cast members have been known to step in and handle situations like the ones mentioned above where they will notice line jumpers and line cutters and will pull those individuals aside and either have Disney security assess the problem or the cast members remove the people involved entirely and not allow them to ride and sometimes even kick those folks out of the park, like the family of Pass holders at Disneyland Resort who decided to line jump and were caught by an off-duty cast member.

Other times, cast members will have someone come up to them and tell them they witnessed someone else line jump, line cut, or line-place hold for too many people. Often, cast members will handle the situation accordingly and deal with these folks in a reasonable and fitting manner.

But more often than none, the Disney guests who line jump, line cut, or line-place hold will never see Disney security or get apprehended by a cast member because the people who saw the situation happen will not speak up and just either let the actions slide or will simple not permit those people from passing through the line.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s evident and apparent that this problem is big and sparks debate amongst Disney guests worldwide. So what if one person line jumps? So what if one person holds the line for someone else, and you have to wait for another person to enter the attraction before you? So what do other guests have to say about this?

Should You Hold a Place in Line for an Attraction for Someone Else at The Disney Parks?

Social media allows people to speak up and share their opinions and stories regarding experiences inside the Disney Parks.

Reddit user u/Acrobatic_Watch_9359 posted an interesting and heated post to the r/Disneyland subreddit page, stating the following:

Holding places in line. Ok or not ok?