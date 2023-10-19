BREAKING: Disney Announces New Executive Head of Company

In a breaking news announcement, Disney Diversity has taken a step forward by naming a new Chief Diversity Officer of the Walt Disney Company.

Disney Diversity: Tinisha Agramonte Becomes Chief Diversity Officer

The position of Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) for the Walt Disney Company means Agramonte is responsible for leading Disney’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy. This approach to modern business reflects modern societal goals and aligns with what many call “woke” movements.

Disney supporters of diversity can find hope in the new appointee’s claims of fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment within the company. While Agramonte has a significant job ahead of her by managing issues with Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and the Centra Florida debacle, the announcement states she will not be alone (despite suspicion to the contrary).

How Agramonte Can Change the Walt Disney Company

Agramonte is to work under the purview of Sonia Coleman, the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Disney. Per the announcement, Tinisha Agramonte brings significant value to the table.

Agramonte’s previous positions, including being the first CDO at Motorola Solutions and her work in senior executive roles in the federal government, are highlighted throughout the release, showing why CEO Bob Iger was on her side for the position. The Walt Disney press release outlines her extensive experience promoting diversity, civil rights, and equal employment opportunities.

It comes at a time when Walt Disney World is hemorrhaging visitors due to issues in Central Florida, and the company is experiencing Disney film backlash for things like Little Mermaid and perceived changes to many a classic character and Disney Princess.

Disney Diversity: Including Everyone With New Walt Disney Studio and Park Strategy

Per the Walt Disney Company, Agramonte’s experience and expertise in DEI emphasize her background in various industries and her strategic, data-driven approach to promoting diversity and inclusion. It also mentions her commitment to supporting military families, veterans, and first-generation college students.

It shows that despite current arguments over gender identity (bringing the focus back to DeSantis appointee choices for the Reedy Creek Board), Disney Parks are up to the challenge. Even in the face of competition with diversity programs and the Florida Governor, Disney isn’t stepping down.

What This Means for Visitors and Disney Employees

Tinisha Agramonte has been appointed to a critical role within Disney, where she will guide the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse work environment. This means that those participants in Disney colleges, those who are part of underrepresented communities, such as through sexual orientation, religion, or race, have a new voice to help gain the support necessary to keep Disney a magical place.

