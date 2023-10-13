Best Buy Removing ALL Physical Media From Locations Imminently

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

According to multiple sources, the multinational electrical retailer giant is to cease all sales of physical media imminently as the world of streaming continues its global domination.

Streaming services like Netflix, Max, Paramount+, and Disney+ are present in many households around the world. Disney+, for example, has over 140 million subscribers worldwide despite being a relative newcomer to the field of streaming, debuting in November 2019.

However, while streaming may feel like the most accessible option, considering the plethora of content available for a monthly subscription cost, fans have started to understand that there is still a need for physical media in this ever-changing streaming landscape.

Just earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company, under leadership by the returning Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, purged multiple titles from the Disney+ streaming service in a bid to curtail the costs of the platform and to bring it into the green. The profit of Disney+ has been a huge contention for the House of Mouse, and this content curation came at a time when The Walt Disney Company was aiming to save $5 billion company-wide.

Upon the removal of the content, some surprising like Lucasfilm’s $100 million Willow TV show (a continuation of the cult-classic movie of the same name), fans called out the need for owning physical media. The depreciating value of the likes of DVDs and Blu-ray discs is ever-decreasing, but in a streaming world where everything feels accessible until it’s not, more and more individuals are seeing the positives of owning the media they like.

That said, recent reports from The Digital Bits (via Comic Book) have stated that the multinational retailer chain Best Buy, is set to remove all physical media from both in-store and online by as early as Q1 2024. This would include DVD, Blu-ray, 4K discs, and video games. This is a move that has caused uproar online, with many fans — especially video game players — voicing their disappointment over the news.

The gaming industry has already seen a massive shift in the prioritization of digital over physical, with multiple consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox One S offering digital-only versions — that is, consoles without disc drives.

Best Buy has over 1,100 locations spread across the United States of America and Canada, with the company headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota. It is the largest retailer of consumer electronics in the United States.

This is not the first news of physical media being wiped out on a large-scale basis.

“According to 7News, an Australian news outlet, it appears that The Walt Disney Company is officially “pulling out of the physical media market” in the country,” Inside the Magic previously reported. “7News states that this means “no more DVDs or Blu-rays.” Unfortunately, this means that it’s not just the Disney-branded original media that’s suffering, but also “Marvel, 20th Century Fox, all of it”, as well. Fans of Marvel will have their last chance to attain a physical Marvel DVD with the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Could it be a sign that physical media is on the verge of extinction? Or will the continued uncertainty over what content will be available and how long for on streaming services be enough to push consumers to pick up a hard copy of their favorite movie, television show, or video game?

