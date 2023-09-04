Smash Mouth Singer Hospitalized, Given One Week to Live

It is difficult to cement a long-lasting presence in the music industry. Every day of every year has up-and-coming talent debuting new content throughout countless genres. While not everyone can maintain relevancy, there is a rare occasion where an artist can have their legacy forever connected to a movie or even the vibe of a decade. The legacy of such singers is only fully appreciated once they are gone. Unfortunately, that is the case with the dwindling health of the lead singer of Smash Mouth.

Smash Mouth was a pop-rock band that rose to fame in the 90s and 2000s. The song that would put them on the top of the Billboard charts would be their megahit, “All Star.” While the song gained traction on the radio, it would become an international hit as one of the main songs to the Shrek soundtrack. It became permanently attached to the animated classic with its infectiously simple lyrics and melody.

The lead singer, Steve Harwell, like many frontmen, was the face of the band in their music videos. He even had speaking lines in the underrated comedy classic, Rat Race (2001). Sadly, the retired musician has been admitted to hospice care after experiencing liver failure.

A representative for Smash Mouth confirmed that Harwell only has a week or so to live. He is spending his remaining days with friends and loved ones. The singer was forced into retirement in 2021 when his medical issues with his heart worsened over time.

While Smash Mouth has proceeded to tour without him, a representative with the band expressed that Harwell’s legacy will live on through the music. They continued to note that Harwell helped the band to sell more than 10 million albums, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles and a Grammy nomination.

The rep for the band finished that Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. Along with “All Star,” Harwell was also the voice of hits like, “I’m a Believer,” “Walkin’ on the Sun,” and “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby.”