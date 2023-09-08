Megan Fox Joins Star-Studded Cast in New ‘Mortal Kombat’

Mortal Kombat has had a foothold in pop culture for over 30 years. Its arcade debut was an instant hit as it featured uniquely gifted fighters, creative gameplay, and lots and lots of gore. Its success would lead to the cult-classic 1995 adaptation, 26 additional video game sequels, and a hit 2021 reboot. The latest adaptation will journey back to its roots as it has put together several movie stars to join the fight for glory and power.

NetherRealm Studios will deliver the best of both worlds as Mortal Kombat 1 will have a new fighting system, but with its classic original roster of fighters. The game will be a reimagining as every character will have new backstories and rivalries. They will bring back legacy fighters such as Liu Kang, Mileena, Sekter, Reptile, Smoke and the legendary brute, Goro.

The roster will not stop there as NetherRealm has acquired Transformers alum, Megan Fox, to voice and motion capture the deadly vampire, Nitara. The warrior made her first appearance in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002). She was a fan-favorite character known for her human-sized bat wings, snake-like martial arts moves and blood-draining fatalities.

Fox expressed, “I really like her, she’s a vampire, which resonates for whatever reason. She comes from a weird realm. She’s evil, but she’s also good. She’s just trying to save her people.” Fox continued that it is cool to be in this video game and that she is not only the voice of Nitara, she is Nitara.

The Jennifer’s Body star will not be the only celebrity addition to the game. NetherRealm has been known to feature iconic fictional heroes and villains from beloved movie, TV and comic book franchises. This trend returns as it has been confirmed that these famed characters will be joining the Kombat ranks:

The powerful and ruthless Omni-Man from Invincible has been confirmed and will still be voiced by Oscar-winner, J.K. Simmons.

The hilarious and brutal anti-hero, Peacemaker, will also debut in the new game and be voiced by John Cena.

The childish, but homicidal villain, Homelander, from the hit comic book TV series, The Boys will make his entrance. There is no confirmation that if Anthony Starr will reprise the voice of the character yet.

Mortal Kombat 1 will certainly be in high demand with this star cast of characters when it gets released September 19, 2023 for all gaming consoles and PC.