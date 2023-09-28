Disney World Reportedly Tortures Guest

A Walt Disney World Resort guest likened their “it’s a small world” experience to “torture” after being stuck on the ride for an extended time period.

“it’s a small world”

“it’s a small world” first opened at the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Walt Disney moved the beloved attraction to Fantasyland at Disneyland Park in 1966. Imagineers later created versions for Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe,” Disney writes. “Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents.”

“Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all!”

“With her distinctive use of color, geometric shapes and a simple, child-like art style, Mary Blair was renown for her visual aesthetic. Her colored paper collages give you the impression of sailing through an illustrated children’s book. Under the direction of designer Alice Davis, Disney seamstresses sewed over 300 costumes in all. Authentic materials were used for each region’s traditional attire, from silks for the saris of India to fine wool for the Scottish bagpiper.”

Torture

As catchy as the Sherman brothers’ “it’s a small world” anthem may be, it could drive a person mad… This week, one Magic Kingdom Park guest claimed their time trapped on the Happiest Cruise on Earth nearly broke them.

“Anybody else stuck on Small World [right now]?” Reddit user u/Habefiet asked. “The Geneva Convention recognizes this as a form of torture.”

Despite the unpleasant experience of being stuck on “it’s a small world,” the guest didn’t entirely hate the attraction. But they were happy to make it off.

“I posted this when we had already been stuck for [more than] 10 minutes,” they added.

Disney Parks fans empathized with the guest’s struggle.

“They say one normal minute is like seven doll years,” u/Tricky-Possession-69 joked.

