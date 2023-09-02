Island Icon Jimmy Buffet Dies at 76

After decades of hit albums promoting the laidback islander lifestyle, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet passed away peacefully in his home on the night of September 1, 2023. Known for his “drunken Caribbean rock” style of music, the singer-songwriter was known for such iconic hits as “Fins,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “A Pirate Looks at 40,” and his iconic 1977 sensation, “Margaritaville.”

Buffet’s fun-loving music and lyrics earned him several hit songs, multiple Grammys and awards, and millions of fans, dubbed “Parrot Heads” by popular culture. While his music and albums made him an icon, Buffet was also an author and owner of the Margaritaville restaurant chain, record label, and resort in Orlando.

NBC News shared this statement regarding his passing,

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs,” a statement on his website said. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.” Related: Margaritaville Resort Orlando to include Rascal Flatts Restaurant in massive entertainment and shopping district

Words can hardly describe the impact Buffet had on the music industry, and neither can they properly contain the tropical vibrancy of his lifestyle. Like so many great musicians, his collection of works speaks for him. To say that Jimmy Buffet truly understood the meaning of paradise would be an enormous understatement.

Buffet’s music served as a great reflection of the life he left behind. Images of white sandy beaches, cool waters, colorful parrots, and potent frozen concoctions in hand will be forever associated with the artist, his records, legend, and legacy. It’s hard to picture a cold margarita without thinking of Buffet’s lyrics.

While undoubtedly his band, the Coral Reefers, and oceans of Parrot Head fans are mourning the loss of such a tremendous talent, it might be best to learn from Buffet’s “Happily Ever After (Now and Then).”

“Some people never find it, some only pretend, but I just want to live happily ever after now and then.”

Were you one of Buffet’s millions of fans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!