Disney Abruptly “Kicks” Guests off Pirates of the Caribbean

A few guests were “kicked” off Pirates of the Caribbean, one of Disney’s best theme park rides.

Over the years, Disney has created some of the most legendary theme park rides and attractions in the world. However, Pirates of the Caribbean stands above the rest, entertaining guests for decades.

According to a story shared by a guest online, a troubling situation occurred on this classic attraction. The guest was riding Pirates of the Caribbean at the Disneyland Resort over the weekend, enjoying the classic ride with dozens of other guests. Then, out of nowhere, the ride “abruptly” shut down, leaving guests stuck.

“I just finished riding pirates about 15 minutes ago and as we were coming back to the start of the ride, they shut the ride down due to “circumstances beyond our control” and kicked everyone out of the building.” The guest claims that they, along with everyone else on the ride were kicked off. “Looks like they evacuated the rest of that building as well.”

Ride evacuations are fairly common at not just Disney but every theme park, including Universal Orlando, which included Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as places like Six Flags and SeaWorld.

However, Disney knows that it’s not every day that guests are “kicked” off, and the theme parks go above and beyond to ensure guests remain satisfied with their day despite these technical troubles. Whenever a ride goes down, and guests evacuate, Disney typically hands out passes that guests can use to bypass the standby lines for other rides.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Disney’s most iconic rides and can be found across the world. The dark ride is present at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland. Other classic Disney dark rides include Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, Alice in Wonderland, “it’s a small world,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

Other fan-favorite rides at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, include Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Star Tours, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. As you may already be aware, Splash Mountain closed permanently earlier in 2023 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This was done so Disney could overhaul the classic log flume attraction, turning it into a new ride centered on Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open sometime in 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

