Disneyland Area Closed During Emergency Construction

Walls now surround a crucial part of the Disneyland Resort experience during some surprise construction.

Disneyland is famous for its vast collection of legendary rides and attractions, but the original California resort is also home to some of the most well-known theme park lands in the world. Areas like Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Adventureland have entertained and inspired guests for decades, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the worlds of yesterday, tomorrow, and “make-believe.”

Mickey’s Toontown has been a staple of the Disneyland Resort for decades. Located in Disneyland Park, guests can explore a ton of fun and colorful experiences within this land. Mickey’s Toontown recently got a major facelift, with the entire section of the park undergoing a refurbishment earlier this year. Along with new areas and a fresh coat of paint, guests will now find Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened up in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This attraction quickly became a fan favorite in Florida and has proven to be quite popular in California, too. However, the grand opening of this new version of Toontown did not go smoothly, with Disney running into a lot of logistical problems. Several sections of Toontown were closed from guests so Disney could put the finishing touches on the land.

Unfortunately, these problems are continuing, with entire portions of Mickey’s Toontown once again closing to guests.

Several reports from guests revealed that construction walls are up and blocking parts of the land from guests. Photos revealed that the fountain and Dreaing Tree are both walled off from guests as Disney fixes the issues. Like we said earlier, the grand reveal of Mickey’s Toontown was rough, to say the least. Some areas needed to be repainted, while others were torn apart by guests. At one point, Disney had to dig up sections of the land.

Aside from Toontown, the newest land that guests can explore is actually Avengers Campus, which can be found at Disney California Adventure. Here, guests can embark on their own Marvel adventures alongside heroes and villains such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Loki. Avengers Campus is currently home to two rides, though this will soon become three when the new unnamed attraction featuring Thanos opens.

Disney revealed more about this upcoming attraction at its Destination D23 event but remained relatively quiet on specific details. Concept art for this new attraction can be seen below:

Disneyland is also home to rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Radiator Springs Racers, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, all of which have become fan-favorites over the years.

