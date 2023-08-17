Sick Child Fights for Special Trip to Disney

A brave six-year-old with a serious heart condition is fighting both for his life and a trip to Disney World.

Walt Disney World and ‘One At A Time’

This story doesn’t start with a Disney Vacation. It begins with a child born with a heart condition called pulmonary atresia. That meant some invasive operations, but this Christmas baby was a fighter.

Now, at six, the young man has one key goal: making a special trip to Disney. How’s it possible? Some Disney magic, programs like ‘One at a Time,’ and help from the ‘Small World’ we live in.

Making the Magic Kingdom into a Reality

Saddiqque says, “Major will become a part of a family out in Florida at Give Kids the World. He will be able to visit at least once a year and come back. He has to place his star in the home.

“They are like little homes or villages. So, you are basically treated from the airport to the home. There is a sign that says Major and its home for the week.” Yet it doesn’t come without a cost.

‘Give Kids the World,’ With a Price Tag

According to a major Florida news outlet, Saddiqque Parker spoke about the condition of her son, Major. The family is based in New Jersey, a fair way from Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort in California.

Yet the youngster holds hope for a Disney Experience, and a recent campaign has that special trip to Disney within grasp. The youngster, represented by the parents, needs to accrue $5,000.

Struggling For Success Despite Life-Threatening Illness

The theme park is a dream for many. Replete with adventures at Animal Kingdom and the luxury of select Disney Resort Hotels, this Disney experience would be a life-changer for anyone.

Walt Disney World Package: Suited for Kids

This Walt Disney World package is designed for someone in Major’s position. From the Disney dining plan to access to the animation resort, there is a lot of opportunity. And that could be overwhelming.

But it lasts for a week, enabling the youngster to be a real Park hopper and get the ultimate Disney Springs and Hollywood Studio experience.

Walt Disney Company Accommodates, But Only Part Way

The dream of getting to Fold Wilderness and seeing the Polynesian Villas, hitting the Port Orleans Resort, and wandering through a Disney hotel is, right now, just a dream. But that wish is being heard across the world, and those cheering for the family are showing support.

How the Funding for the Special Trip to Disney Works

The funds go towards accommodations for the youngster and enable them to see the contemporary resort without hyperstimulation or being at risk of other, individual concerns. It’s a special offer to those brave souls, and a gesture that Disney supports the ‘Small World’ residents, especially ones in need.

Per the battling youth’s mother, “He deserves it because of all he’s been through and he’s been so strong.” The hope is that the family can raise the funds for that magical adventure.

