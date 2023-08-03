3-Day Old Infant Sent to Hospital With Pneumonia After Disney Trip

A mother was mentioned in a Reddit thread after risking her 3-day-old baby’s life, all for the thrill of being a “Disney Adult.”

Reddit – The Place People Go to Tell Their Stories

Yeah, we know; why write about Reddit threads and turn it into a news story? Well, it’s pretty simple. Social media allows folks like you and me to find things we wouldn’t usually find elsewhere. Social media has become a popular platform for getting news due to several key reasons:

Speed and Real-Time Updates: Social media platforms offer instant updates and real-time information. News organizations and individuals can quickly share breaking news, allowing users to stay updated with the latest developments as they happen. Widespread Reach: Social media platforms have a massive global user base, making them an excellent place for news to reach a large audience quickly. This overall reach allows information to spread virally and be accessible to people across different regions. User-Generated Content: Social media allows ordinary individuals to become citizen journalists by sharing news, images, and videos from events as they occur. This user-generated content adds a more diverse and authentic perspective to news coverage. Personalization and Customization: Users can follow specific news sources, topics, or hashtags of interest, tailoring their news feed to their preferences. This personalization enables users to consume news that aligns with their interests and values. Interaction and Engagement: Social media encourages discussions and debates around news topics. Users can engage with news content through likes, comments, shares, and retweets, fostering a sense of community and interactivity. Multimodal Content: Social media allows for the integrating of various media types, such as images, videos, and live streams. This diversity enhances the storytelling aspect of news and makes it more engaging for users. Accessibility: Social media platforms are usually free, making news content accessible to a broad demographic. Additionally, the mobile nature of social media apps enables users to access news on the go.

That said, Reddit fits the bill for Guests looking to unveil information they wouldn’t usually let loose anywhere else online. It can be argued that people tell lies online and spread false information. But when it comes to Reddit threads and subreddits, people feel comfortable telling the truth as their names, faces, and data are kept private. A popular place people go to tell their stories is the r/UniversalOrlando subreddit page, which boasts a ton of topics for people to discuss and disclose. Recently, a user mentioned how someone they knew brought a 3-day-old infant into Disney World, leading to the infant getting seriously sick.

Disney Adult Takes Infant Into Disney World, Regrets It Immediately

A Redditor in the r/UniversalOrlando subreddit posted a story that has shocked many. According to PolyproNinja on Reddit, their sister’s ex-best friend thought it would be a “good idea” to take their 3-day-old infant into Disney World.

The Redditor describes that the mother was a Disney Adult and wanted excellent photo opportunities. After getting home from their trip, the mother sent her infant to the hospital for two weeks as the 3-day-old baby caught pneumonia after visiting the Parks.

We understand bringing your child into the Parks is a beautiful memory, but please consider their health, especially newborns.