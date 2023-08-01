Disney World Guests Left Terrified After Film Burns Up in Flames

A Disney Springs Guest posted their experience after viewing a popular movie that ended with the film burning up in flames right before their eyes.

Disney World – What’s New and What’s Been Going On?

Walt Disney World has been busy with a few things as the first signs of Halloween have arrived at the Magic Kingdom, bringing more joy than controversy as many Guests are excited to know that we are officially ten days away from the grand opening of this year’s Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, which takes places on select nights from August 11 through November 1. In the political world of WDW, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks to attempt to defund Disney World police, despite rumors and claims that this notion is not valid. However, there is insufficient evidence to support the claim that DeSantis is not looking to defund Disney law enforcement officials. The proposed defunding is a way for the newly appointed Reedy Creek board to instead funnel money towards paying for the costs of a lawsuit that occurred between DeSantis’s Reedy Creek board and WDW.

In other Disney World news, The return of The Hat Box Ghost has made its rounds around social media and from the official Disney Parks blog page, confirming that our beloved ghoulish friend is returning to the Haunted Mansion sometime this year, with hopes that the iconic character will return before the start or at least before the end of the Halloween season.

And now, aside from this news of great things coming to Disney World in the coming months, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, opened in theaters on July 21 and has broken a slew of box office records, earning over $400,000,000 worldwide and will soon cross the $500 million threshold. IMAX screenings have been filled up since the film debuted in cinemas, leading to an unfortunate incident this past weekend inside Disney Springs.

Viewing of ‘Oppenheimer’ Goes up on Flames Inside Disney Springs

Guests visiting the Disney Springs AMC theater to view Oppenheimer in IMAX were left amazed and terrified after the actual 70mm film instead went up in flames right before the eyes of those in attendance.

Oh shit! Our 70mm film of Oppenheimer just burned! Like half way! Right before our eyes! Omg that was both amazing and terrible! AMC Disney Springs! — Skipper Hoss (Getting Spooky Edition) (@Skipper_Hoss) July 30, 2023

The above tweet by the user described the moment that the film went up in flames and burned up, leaving the Guest and everyone else in shock and awe since the movie itself is about the creation of the atomic bomb, which makes for a rather intriguing and insane moment for those who got to witness the burning up of the 70mm film. Hopefully, those Guests could get a refund or a free ticket to return to the cinemas to try and power through this 3-hour movie again.

