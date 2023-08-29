Next ‘Robocop’ Gets Official Release Date

The entertainment industry has been experiencing a creative crisis. They have conditioned media art lovers to expect and crave content taken from comic books, video games, and novels. This has led to countless sequels, remakes, reboots and any other versions of franchised intellectual properties (IPs). While many experts predicted this trend would finally end with this year’s collection of failures, projects like Barbie and Star Wars have reaffirmed the viability of this tactic. The latest reimagining will now focus on the legendary justice-upholding cyborg, which has recently teased fans with an update on its upcoming release.

It has been an up-and-down year for popular IPs. Disney has seen better days as they have taken in a near $1 billion loss from four failed blockbusters: Ant-Man 3, Indy 5, The Little Mermaid, and Secret Invasion. Other studios did not fair well with franchise failures, like The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Willow and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This result might prompt many studios to rethink their creative ambitions, but triumphs like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us and Barbie have reinforced that their methodology is a worthy investment.

The next adaptation will be a new take on the tragic tale of the retribution-seeking half-man/half-machine, named Robocop: Rogue City. This new video game will allow players to use a variety of tools, as well as the hero’s iconic Auto-9 hand cannon to fight off petty criminals, gangs and corporate thugs from destroying the city. It will be a first-person perspective game that will grant gamers the ability to fulfill their prime directives as Robocop’s new story unfolds in this impending installment.

This highly-anticipated game is based off the classic sci-fi 1988 blockbuster. It centered around an upstanding cop that was brutally executed during a gang ambush. His head was preserved and used to power a law-enforcing titanium-constructed body. The part man, part machine would be called Robocop. Apart for exacting much-needed justice throughout a futuristic Detroit, Alex Murphy (Peter Weller), also uncovers the mystery of his erased identity.

A big reason for the franchise’s longevity is not only because of its original, action packed concept, but the film also infused hilariously poignant satire that criticized Consumerism, Corporate Greed, and the Military-Industrial Complex. Many fans of the character are anticipating that publisher, Nacon and studio, Teyon Games will include these integral elements into the upcoming game. If they need to revisit 2014’s Robocop to understand what is on the line.

Hopefully, entertainment studios will realize that popular franchises that have exceeded expectations this year did so because they focused on honoring the source material properly. They provided a refreshing take that concentrated on the internal conflicts of its characters, rather than solely the special effects and/or action.

Robocop: Rogue City will launch on on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC November 2, 2023.

Are you excited for this next addition to Robocop? Should major studios stop adapting popular IPs?