It’s morphin’ time! The Power Rangers, the iconic team of teenage superheroes who fight evil with their colorful suits and giant robots, are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year with The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Funko Pops! To mark this occasion, Funko has released a new wave of Funko Pops! featuring the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team and a fan-loved character, the Ranger Slayer.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Funko Pops! are based on the first season of the Power Rangers TV series, which aired in 1993 and introduced the world to the phenomenon of the Power Rangers. The Funko Pops depict the six original Rangers: Jason, the Red Ranger; Zack, the Black Ranger; Billy, the Blue Ranger; Trini, the Yellow Ranger; Kimberly, the Pink Ranger; and Tommy, the Green Ranger. Each Funko Pop! shows the Ranger in their suit and helmet, holding their signature weapon.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Funko Pops are available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth in addition to other major online retailers. They are perfect for any Power Rangers fan who wants to relive the nostalgia and excitement of the classic show.

But wait, there’s more! If you want a more sinister and exclusive addition to your collection, you might want to check out the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Ranger Slayer Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1383 – Previews Exclusive. This Funko Pop features the Ranger Slayer, an alternate version of Kimberly from a dystopian future where she serves Lord Drakkon, an evil version of Tommy. The Ranger Slayer wears a black and pink suit and helmet and wields a bow that can fire energy arrows. She also glows in the dark, which adds an excellent effect to her menacing appearance. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Ranger Slayer Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1383 – Previews Exclusive is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

The 30th anniversary Power Rangers Funko Pops! are a fun way to commemorate the legacy and popularity of the franchise, which has spawned numerous TV series, movies, comics, games, toys, and merchandise over the years. These Funko Pops are cute and collectible; they’ll also hold off Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd while you binge some of your favorite Power Rangers episodes again to appreciate the action and humor of this timeless show.