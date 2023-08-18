‘Little Mermaid’ Returning as ‘Mickey Mouse Club House’ Reboot Confirmed

After the shocking news that Disney permanently removed the cartoon Little Mermaid from the Disney Classics Channel, there is some good news for Disney plus every parent who relies on them.

Disney’s Little Mermaid Cartoon Was Cut, But Ariel’s Coming Back

Recent reports show that Disney permanently removed the cartoon Little Mermaid from a beloved Walt Disney experience. However, it didn’t mean the absolute deletion of the box office sensation (both the cartoon and the live-action). Instead, it meant a digital change that called attention to just how valued the Little Mermaid is as a Disney character.

Disney Focusing on Live-Action Featuring Halle Bailey and Other IP

The theatrical release of The Little Mermaid had a lot of buzz. It featured the Disney Princess anew, as Halle Bailey took down the house with impressive vocals and acting. Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer King and Jessica Alexander, and Daveed Diggs all made this live-action special.

So, when fans learned that Little Mermaid was getting cut (even if from a TV channel), panic ensued. But The Little Mermaid live-action remake still goes on, as does the original animation. The most exciting news in the story of sea witch Ursula and the dashing Prince Eric is easily the reboot of Mickey Mouse Club.

Mickey Mouse Club Reboot Revives Little Mermaid

It’s an exciting day for fans of Disney Junior, along with King Triton, Prince Eric, and Princess Ariel, better known as the titular character in Little Mermaid. Reports show that the animated series was officially green-lit.

That means Disney is returning with its flagship series (in a more modern version). Its working title is Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0. The announcement hit the news when Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television made a speech at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

The new Little Mermaid movie takes the power of live-action remakes and brings it to life. But the Little Mermaid remake is more focused on older audiences, whereas the Hans Christian Andersen tale lends more to kids’ attention when it’s in animated or CGI format.

In Disney Junior Ariel, the popular character goes on adventures in the sea with Flounder and others. It appeals to a broader audience and is shorter than the Disney film. With Mickey Mouse Clubhouse officially rebooted, it gives Disney a chance to use proven IP, like The Lion King and other films. It means the potential comeback of beloved characters in the Walt Disney universe.

