Kevin Hart Wheelchair-Bound After Horrific Accident

The world has fallen in love with Kevin Hart over the past ten years or so, and naturally so, as his charisma as a performer is second to none. This has led to the man becoming a world-renowned stand-up comic and movie star. He has made some huge friends in his career, including his hilarious friendship with Dwayne Johnson and several athletes. However, Hart was recently attempting to keep pace with an athlete, resulting in a horrific accident that has left him wheelchair-bound.

Kevin Hart is not a younger man, but that does not necessarily make him too old to engage in physical activities. In fact, the man is reasonably fit, as he constantly showcases his workouts and dedication to health on his personal Instagram page. That does not mean that he should be attempting wild stuns, though.

Hart took to his Instagram page recently to reveal what transpired, given his typical hilarious take on the situation. Though we imagine that his accident was no laughing manner, the comedian has found a way to involve the world and laugh with him.

According to the video, the comedian attempted a foot race with a former NFL player, leading to severe injuries.

Kevin Hart Reveals Details of Horrific Accident

First off, the above video contains adult language. Open with care as it contains language of an NSFW style.

Kevin Hart goes into detail about what transpired with his horrific accident. According to Hart:

“To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It’s not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

Hart opened the video by explaining that his age should have been respected, and though we all know he is dedicated to health, it was attempting to race a former NFL running back that did him in.

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff.”

The young stuff that he attempted to do was beat NFL running back Stevan Ridley in a foot race. Ridley is a former NFL player who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons. The entirety of the situation occurred when Kevin Hart made a friendly bet that he could run faster than Ridley.

“This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast. ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

As a result of a foot race between a former NFL running back and Kevin Hart led to Hart tearing multiple muscles in his body, which he also explains in hilarious fashion.

“Guys, I blew all my s***. I tore my lower abdomen, my lower abductors. I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk. Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It’s over. What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s*** ever, now I can’t walk.”

Kevin Hart tearing his lower abdomen is one thing, but the hip abductors are muscles that connect and support the pelvis and groin. Though there are varying bits of information, the average time to heal from an abductor tear is 10-14 weeks, according to Fortius Clinic.

We certainly hope for Hart to recover quickly, but at least the man can laugh at his own misfortunes. Also, this might sound like an obvious piece of advice to everyone reading this—but maybe don’t try and beat a former NFL running back at a foot race. They train their bodies to run at the highest speeds, breaking away from 300 lb men attempting to tackle them.

Kevin Hart has learned the hard way, but let this be a lesson to those attempting to race at an older age, especially against an athlete like Stevan Ridley.

