Jonas Brothers Fans Disturbingly Sexualize Nick Following Injury

If you lived your middle school like most growing up watching the Disney Channel (or, perhaps you are a Canadian like me and watched Family Channel), you definitely grew up listening to the Jonas Brothers.

Remember that first time you heard the Jo Bros rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Soul” come on between Lizzie McGuire and Even Stevens, and you thought to yourself, “who ARE these guys?!”. The Jonas Brothers fandom only continued to grow as songs like “SOS”, “Year 3000”, and “Burnin’ Up” became the thing Disney fans looked forward to as their commercial break.

Then, at the height of the Jonas Brothers fandom, in 2009, the brothers signed on for a Disney Channel show called Jonas, which would be loosely based on their lives. This would follow Camp Rock, where Joe, Nick, and Kevin, would share some on-screen time in the Disney Channel Original Movie alongside Demi Lovato.

The show would go on to last two seasons, and then, three years after its finale, the Jonas Brothers would announce that they would be pressuring solo careers and go their separate ways.

The three recently went on their ‘Happiness Begins’ tour based on their new album before the pandemic, and as someone who attended, I can say that all these years later, hearing “Burnin’ Up” still doesn’t get old!

Now, the brothers are still reunited and are currently on tour following their release of “The Album”, their latest album.

Most recently, we have seen Nick Jonas get injured mid-song during his concert in Boston. Pop Crave (@PopCrave) shared the video footage:

Nick Jonas falls into a hole in the stage during Jonas Brothers concert in Boston. pic.twitter.com/qyN9XA1rpJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2023

Shockingly, the comments for the beloved star do not pass the vibe check, as his fall is now being sexualized by fans. People are saying perverse things like, “I wish this was my hole”, and “he can fall into my hole next”, repeatedly on the post. Others are commenting “FREE HIM” in reference to his marriage with Priyanka Chopra, and many more comments about falling into “holes” that we do not need to keep repeating.

That being said, many were wondering if Jonas was ok, and compared his fall to one that occurred with Post Malone during a concert, which left the singer with broken ribs causing worry for Nick. Luckily, the fall was not too bad and it seems Nick is not seriously injured as he played the rest of the show.

This is also not the first time as of late we have heard of Nick getting injured. In 2022, Nick Jonas reportedly was injured during a softball game and taken to the hospital by his brother Kevin Jonas. As we reported, a video surfaced from the incident where Nick Jonas can be seen slumped over in pain after being hit in the groin by a softball. He is also seen limping into the emergency room once arriving at the hospital.

Nick Jonas took to Twitter to share that he was “doing much better” and couldn’t wait for the next weekend in Las Vegas.

The three are also all married to their respective partners: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas.

What do you think about these comments about Nick Jonas? Did fans go too far?