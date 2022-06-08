Nick Jonas Taken to Hospital After Suffering Brutal Injury

The Jonas Brothers are currently in the midst of a residency in Las Vegas with one more weekend to go at the Park MGM.

The popular band– which features Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas– wrote several popular hits that appeared on Disney Channel all throughout the 2000s. The group ended up having their own Disney show, Jonas L.A., which lasted for two seasons and, on top of that, they were featured in two incredibly popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, alongside Demi Lovato. Quickly, The Jonas Brothers ended up joining the main Disney crew, which included stars like Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana) and Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), and more.

Though they have spoken of many regrets with Disney and even broke up for several years before getting back together to write the album ‘Happiness Begins,’ the Jonas Brothers have played a major part in today’s pop culture.

However, over the weekend, it seems one Jonas Brother found himself in pain while playing in a softball game. Nick Jonas reportedly was injured during a softball game and taken to the hospital by his brother Kevin Jonas.

A video surfaced from the incident where Nick Jonas can be seen slumped over in pain after being hit in the groin by a softball. He is also seen limping into the emergency room once arriving at the hospital.

Nick Jonas took to Twitter to share that he was “doing much better” and couldn’t wait for this next weekend in Las Vegas.

Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 6, 2022

Nick Jonas’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, was in France when the incident happened.

It’s good to know that Nick is doing well and that the trip to the hospital was just precautionary to make sure everything was okay.

