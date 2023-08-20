Child Engulfed in Flames During Bonfire at Disney World

A terrifying close call occurred at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, forever traumatizing a young child who was briefly engulfed in flames.

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Make s’mores with Chip and Dale, eat as much as your heart desires at the Hoop-De-Doo Musical Revue, ride a horse, learn archery, and go down a waterslide over and over again… All these adventures and more await you at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort!

All types of campers are welcome. Some pitch tents; others drive RVs. If you don’t feel like setting up, you can even stay in a Fort Wilderness cabin for a luxurious outdoorsy experience.

“Camp amid the magic of the great outdoors,” the Disney Resort hotel description reads.” Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground evokes the timeless beauty of the American frontier, with deer, rabbits, ducks and armadillos roaming the Resort’s 750 acres of pine and cypress forest. Discover charming woodland trails, spectacular pool areas and rip-roarin’ entertainment at this picturesque backcountry retreat.”

S’mores Gone Wrong

Reddit user u/benbolt504 recently shared that their adult brother still hates theme park vacations after a horrific incident during a campfire at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

“My younger brother at age 7 or 8 [ate] almost nothing but dairy the entire day, on a hot Florida day, and threw up non stop for a half hour at the Whoopty Doo Musical Review dinner and show,” the guest wrote. “Then later after getting all cleaned up, getting his shirt set on fire by our younger sister at the s’mores night after setting her marshmallow on fire and freaking out.”

“And I wonder why my poor brother doesn’t like [theme] park vacations,” they concluded.

It appears only mental scars remain from the incident, and the flames were put out quickly. The story is a harsh reminder to always practice fire safety and keep your distance from flames, even when cooking.

What’s your wildest Walt Disney World Resort memory? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.