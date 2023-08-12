Cartoons and Controversy: Disney Animation and Family Values

Readers in the United States will likely be able to share a Disney movie or a work of Walt Disney Animation Studios that impacted them as a child. From creating the original Disney Princess, Snow White, in 1937 to bringing that adorable Mickey Mouse to life, Walt Disney greatly impacted American culture and childhood experience. Disney has been a favorite of children for decades.

How did Walt Disney Influence America?

Walt Disney influenced American media and later the world‘s media by raising animated storytelling to an art form and creating a franchise and theme Park where families could have fun together. Walt Disney was the model family man of his time and created Disneyland theme Park in Anaheim, California, so that he could enjoy attractions with a story – alongside his daughters. Walt Disney World has long been a favorite place for my family to step into our favorite Disney movies.

Your opinion of the best Disney movies has much to do with when you were born. My mom’s generation was wild for Julie Andrews in the classic film Mary Poppins. As a 90s kid, animated movies like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King were on my list of Disney movie favorites. GenZ Disney movie fans flocked to Disney Pixar films like the Toy Story franchise and Finding Nemo. Of course, we can’t forget about recent Disney Princess movies like Frozen and Frozen II.

In the 90s, Walt Disney World Resort saw a surge of Princess culture that encouraged little princesses visiting the parks to get even more excited about their favorite female characters. During this time, classic Disney movies like Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and the original Snow White regained popularity as Disney Princess favorites for 90s girls like me.

Cartoon Drama

In recent years, Walt Disney Animation Studios caught flak for promoting gender stereotypes, negative portrayals of female protagonists in movies, and, more recently, attacking family core values by embracing narratives that some groups don’t readily accept.

From controversies about movie messaging like in Turning Red and rumors of demonic undertones in Cruella to hints about a same-sex, romantic relationship in Frozen and fatphobia in Wall-E. Some viewers think that certain Disney movies are a bad influence on kids. Disney’s influence on children and family values has become a frequently debated topic in parent groups.

Are Disney Princesses Bad for Body Image?

With dreamy Disney Princess media and theme Parks dedicated to leading ladies, like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, it’s no wonder that female protagonists can influence kids in these movies. Sure, the cartoon renderings of these Princesses shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Still, stereotypes of the delicate, beautiful, (usually) white, heteronormative main character of these movies put forward a stereotypical main character that little girls love.

Some fans and critics have argued (correctly, I believe) that the older Disney princesses are just a product of their time and must be regarded as such, but messaging to little ones is still an issue. The Disney Princess debate is not one easily settled.

Disney Pixar Boycotts

One of the most significant controversies from an animated film in recent years was Turning Red. This 2022 film fired up parents of young children. Many even chose to boycott the movie altogether. Turning Red chronicles Toronto preteen Mei’s transition into adolescence as she navigates insecurity, body changes, and a complicated relationship with her mother. Mei sneaks around to deceive her mother, lies to her parents, and misbehaves.

Views on the complicated issues posed in newer Disney movies vary based on who you speak with and their lived experience. I think that Disney has done a great job in recent years, diving into more complex issues children face.

Themes like breaking generational trauma (Encanto, 2021), healing from family curses (Coco, 2017), learning how to manage emotions (Inside Out, 2015), and learning how to embrace your place in the world (Soul, 2020) are all discussed in stunning animation in these movies. True, these films could spur a conversation that parents are not ready for, but they may also be a great way to connect as a family about feelings and differences.

While we don’t know which Disney character will be the next to make waves, we can be confident that upcoming Disney films will likely showcase Disney characters that not everyone agrees with. From the portrayal of gender roles in an animated movie, to hints of same-sex, romantic relationships on screen, to the way diversity or non-traditional families play out on the screen, there is sure to be more Disney drama in the news as fans and adversaries of Walt Disney Animation Studios, discuss Disney’s influence on children and family values.