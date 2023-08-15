Walt Disney World Resort Removes Hot Dogs, Replaces With Veggies

If you’re visiting one Walt Disney World Resort location, you’ll have much healthier options to pick from than what Guests have come to know.

Spanning over 25,000 acres, Disney World is not just a theme park but a vast destination that offers a multitude of experiences, attractions, accommodations, dining, and entertainment options. It is one of the most visited vacation destinations in the world and holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages.

Disney World is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. At the theme parks, you can enjoy all kinds of fun and unique experiences, including iconic attractions and rides, entertainment offerings, parades, dining locations, and much more.

However, there is much more to do at Disney World than just visiting the theme parks. The most loyal Disney Adults know that just as much fun can be had at the Disney Resorts. There are more than 25 Disney Resorts available for Guests to book, and they each come with their own amenities, as well as complimentary transportation to the Disney Parks and Disney Springs shopping and dining district.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground offers Guests the opportunity to experience the great outdoors while still enjoying all the magic and entertainment that Disney has to offer. Nestled amidst pine and cypress trees, Fort Wilderness provides a rustic yet comfortable setting that harkens back to the days of the American frontier.

Fort Wilderness offers a variety of accommodation options to suit different preferences. Guests can choose from campsites for RVs or tents, complete with electrical hookups and facilities for a camping experience with modern conveniences. For those seeking a more luxurious stay, there are cozy cabins with amenities like fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and Jacuzzi tubs.

According to reports from Kenny the Pirate, numerous items have been removed from The Meadow Snack Bar at the Disney Resort. The report indicates that the Wilderness Dog, All-Beef Hot Dog (with or without chili and cheese), Pepperoni Pizza, Cheese Pizza, Barbecued Pulled Pork Sandwich, and Chocolate Cake have all been removed from the menu.

Disney did add some new options, which include the House-Smoked Turkey Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Wrap, and Roasted Vegetable Sandwich.

Many fans have clamored for healthier options at the Disney Parks and Resorts, but some fear that the beloved offerings might be going away permanently. For now, there are still plenty of locations where you can grab a hot dog or cheeseburger at Disney World, including most quick-service locations, but this particular restaurant will no longer be serving these beloved menu items.

