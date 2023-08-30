Child in Wheelchair After Sudden Injury at Disney World

A sudden injury would’ve ruined a child’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation if not for the quick thinking of magical Disney Cast Members.

Disney Cast Members make Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios the wonderful places they are. Despite difficult working conditions and low pay, Disney Park employees show up daily to make memories for guests.

Reddit user u/Concious-Holiday-76 recently took a moment to thank the Disney Cast Members who “saved” their young daughter’s day at EPCOT.

“My child was stung by something (left the stinger behind, which I pulled out immediately) at the gate,” the parent recalled. “I didn’t see it happen, I was working on getting through the gate. One second everything was fine and the next she was [in] pain screaming at the top of her lungs.”

“Cast Members ran over immediately and brought her ice, a toy to hold, a wheelchair and umbrella for shade,” they continued. “Her finger was very very swollen. The cast members helped us call emergency services who said she was okay and it would just be painful and she didn’t need to go to the Emergency Room.”

Even after the Disney Cast Members knew the young girl was okay, they went the extra mile to ensure she had a good day. They ensured the family made it to their Character Breakfast, even though they’d missed their reservations.

“The help they provided saved my vacation and helped my daughter have a great day at the parks after such a rough start,” the guest concluded.

