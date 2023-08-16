‘Worst’ Disney Resort Receives Backlash After Leaks Reveal Devastating Truth

Disneyland Paris, also known as Disneyland Resort Paris, is a renowned and enchanting theme Park destination in Marne-la-Vallée, a suburb just outside the vibrant city of Paris, France. Opened in 1992, it is one of Europe’s premier entertainment destinations, captivating visitors with its blend of Disney magic and European charm. Comprising two main parks – Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park – the Resort offers a stunning array of attractions, entertainment shows, themed lands, and beloved Disney characters, all set within a captivating and immersive environment. Its unique blend of classic Disney storytelling and local influences has made it a unique destination for families, tourists, and Disney enthusiasts worldwide, encapsulating Disney’s whimsical spirit while nestled in the heart of the picturesque French countryside. But despite all these beautiful things, many Guests are upset by the lack of theming, attractions, and Walt Disney spirit at one of their Disney Resorts – Walt Disney Studios Park.

The Problem With This Park Is the Lack of Theming and Spirit Despite New Facades Coming Soon

New permits were released online through social media back in July. The new licenses show the facades and foilage coming to Walt Disney Studios Park, but that’s it. It does not show anything unique or anything else coming to that area. Fans took to Twitter to show their frustration and lack of Walt Disney spirit at the “worst” Disney Resort Park. Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter posting the following information:

[News] 🚨⚠️ "STUDIO 1" PERMIT – WDTV Facade⚠️🚨 ➡️ During the Phase 4 of the "Theater zone" (as it is called in the permit), from February 2025 until May 2025. The WDTV Building will be modified as shown below.

➡️Some trees should be added in front of the building instead. 🌳 https://t.co/RPni4u1w2h pic.twitter.com/D8by7ubknh — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) August 15, 2023

If you take the time to read through the permits and licenses, you can see that not much is coming new to this area from now through 2025 despite the images showing some construction work coming soon to that portion of Disneyland Resort. The only new things coming are foliage, facades, and the removal of the prominent Walt Disney statue holding Mickey Mouse’s hand, which will be removed to be placed elsewhere, at a location that has angered many fans. One such fan has been in the form of multiple Twitter posts; all threaded together in a compilation of frustration that is well thought out and well articulated, especially given the fact that the account holder seems to be a frequent Disneyland Paris visitor, historian, and most all – a native to the area.

THREAD: Theater District au parc Walt Disney Studios de Disneyland Paris, uniquement un semblant d’amélioration ? De nombreux rendus 3D et rendus de permis de construire ont été sortis par @OutsidEarsDLP (bravo pour leur travail de modélisation) et @DisneylandWorks, révélant… pic.twitter.com/jcySM11Cm6 — Story Parks ✏️✨ (@StoryThemeParks) August 16, 2023

The thread is quite long and is in French, but with easy access to the translator tool, the entire ordeal can be summarized to say the following:

I really hope that the complete extension will solve the problem, but it already seems to be off to a bad start, the park cannot find its identity and the universe is not at all coherent…. Even so, it’s not normal in a Disney park to have to wonder how to hide an unattractive building with panels and/or leaves. This park deserves a real placemaking, the corrugated iron buildings should already be gone. What was the point of re-theming “Backlot” if it was to leave the gruesome buildings of Production Courtyard?

This, of course, was the final thread in a long line that examines Disneyland Paris’s problem with Walt Disney Studios Park and the lack of theming, magic, and spirit in the Disney Resort. They believe that the new “theming” coming to the Park in 2025 will not be enough to compensate for Disney’s choice to leave this Resort lacking heavily in anything that will bring joy and wonder to the fanbase in Paris. Fans seem to agree with this individual who posted this fantastic and well-thought-out rant on the problem with this Park. Please read this article to understand this article’s subject better; you might discover something wrong with one of your local Disney Resorts, like Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. The devasting truth here is simple: Disneyland Paris is struggling with the Guest experience, which means more significant future problems.