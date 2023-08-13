Disney Guest Calls Out Characters for Autograph Snub

The Disneyland Resort is no stranger to change as it has been in a constant flux of expansions and updates since the park opened on July 17, 1955. While attractions like Mission to Mars, SkyWay, Country Bear Jamboree and Splash Mountain have gone extinct, classics like Indiana Jones Adventure, Fantasy Faire and the entire land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have been welcomed additions. Despite all these changes, there have been Disney-defining experiences that have become part of the Parks’ identity. One of the biggest mainstays since opening day have been Disney character meet-and-greets.

Disney California Adventure or DCA is the park adjacent to the original Happiest Place on Earth, which has undergone the most substantial overhaul amongst the Disney Parks. It was an effort by then Disney CEO Michael Eisner to create a land that would be a “one stop shop” visit for tourists who wanted to see California landmarks. This idea did not make an influential impact with guests as the lack of Disney branding, had Park lovers staying in Disneyland as DCA struggled to find its individuality.

Then in 2012, DCA had a near complete makeover with massive changes to Buena Vista Street, the Hollywood Studios Backlot and the inclusion of Radiator Springs. As more and more guests spent time at this Park, Disney discovered that DCA would distinguish itself in three ways: Pixar, Marvel and booze. While all of these have proven successful, it still kept one of the major staples that make a Disney Park, a Disney Park. DCA featured the ever-popular character meet-and-greets. These interactions carried the hallmarks of — picture-taking, playful conversations, and autograph signings.

Even the most lumbering Disney characters like Goofy, Sully, or Woody would sign a guest’s autograph book if they were presented with one. Yet, one Disney guest went onto social media to vent that nearly every Disney character they met at DCA, refused to sign their autograph book. Here is the testimonial:

The Disney guest expressed that Spider-Man only offered high fives at Avengers Campus. Then, the trend continued when Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from Zootopia would not give out autographs. This guest was further shocked when Buzz Lightyear and Jesse also would not give autographs at their designated meet-and-greet location at Pixar Pier. While some characters like Buzz cannot physically sign anything, they usually do have stamps or something to give guests. This is an uncharacteristic choice by these Disney characters, but hopefully it will not be the sign of a new standard at DCA because it defies one of the oldest traditions of this classic guest experience.

