Charlie Brown No Longer Star of ‘Peanuts’ in New Trailer

Charles M. Schulz’s original “Peanuts Gang” had a gradual path to becoming pop culture icons. The characters started as a comic strip in 1950 that did not gain much popularity until they were made into hot-selling toys in the 1960s. This would lead to the Emmy-award winning, Christmas staple, A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965. Since then, the popular characters have had a series of revivals like, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973), Snoopy: The Musical (1988), The Peanuts Movie (2015), and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 (2019).

Even though most of the spotlight in each Peanuts story has revolved around Charlie Brown and/or his loveable beagle, Snoopy, this new story will focus on Peppermint Patty’s sidekick, Marcie. Apple TV+ will release Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie to propel the quirky introvert into the limelight. Audiences will see the lesser-known Peanuts member as she will make significant differences for her friends and her community.

Marcie will provide thoughtful problem-solving guidance throughout the special presentation. One moment she will be an insightful golf caddy to her best friend, Peppermint Patty during her golf tournament, then use her analytical skills to solve everyday issues like, clearing hallway traffic jams and resolving lunchtime pizza shortages.

Her comfort with being the supportive friend behind-the-scenes will be upended when she is voted class president unknowingly. Marcie will struggle to cope with these new expectations from her new role and will hilariously try to avoid the public eye as much as possible. She will have to learn to not only help others defy their limitations, but she must learn to do the same for herself.

The special is directed by Raymond S. Persi (The Simpsons, Wreck-It-Ralph) and written by Peanuts veteran, Betsy Walters (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space). Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie is part of Apple TV+’s campaign to infuse more all-age programming to their streaming service. Two more Peanut specials are planned to be released in succession, such as Camp Snoopy and Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home.

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 18, 2023.