Those Little Blue ‘Strange Planet’ Guys Are Getting an Apple TV Series

If you’re one of the people who love those little social media comics about aliens who don’t know what anything is, the good news is: Those weird little guys are getting their own show, and it premieres next month on Apple TV.

Suppose you’re unfamiliar with artist Nathan W. Pyle’s webcomic series Strange Planet. In that case, it’s a short, usually one to four-panel comic strip about these little blue alien “beings” who describe everyday experiences using technical and complex language, like calling “watching a movie” or “observing a fictional narrative.” (It’s like Starfire on Teen Titans, but less confused.)

The comics are sweet, funny, and relatable, as many of the experiences described as unfamiliar seem strange even to us, the people who interact with them every day – for example, it is rather odd that we have animals that we sit on (horses) and name after inclement weather (Stormy, Blizzard, Maelstrom, etc.).

Additionally, the situations they describe are often ones we go through – like being in a bad mood for no reason or lying around even when you know you must be somewhere.

Now, these comics are getting new life in the form of an Apple TV series that will premiere on the platform on August 9.

‘Strange Planet’ TV Show Co-Created By ‘Community’ Showrunner

Thank you to everyone who retweeted my comics. Here is a summary of what happened, presented in 9 panels. pic.twitter.com/UABhcDpUWd — Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) July 6, 2023

The series, which takes place in a cotton-candy-colored world much like our own – but a little different – is being co-created by Pyle and Dan Harmon, famous for masterminding the shows Community and Rick and Morty.

It will feature a voice cast that includes Danny Pudi (Community), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Yes – @dannypudi wore a drawing I made in the season 6 finale of Community and now Danny’s (incredible) voice is in my show. I’m so excited. pic.twitter.com/b1mGMTlbCx — Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) July 6, 2023

This is a cast of comedic all-stars, each ideally suited to play an alien constantly reacting to the defamiliarized marvels of the universe – especially Danny Pudi, who is well known for playing the dimension-hopping Abed Nadir in Community. It will be fun to see him get to work with Dan Harmon again and interesting to see how PPyle’sstyle will develop as he ventures from the page to the screen.

Strange Planet, the series will premiere weekly, with new episodes airing every Wednesday on Apple TV until the September 27 finale. There will be ten episodes in total.

