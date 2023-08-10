Guest Endures Traumatic Experience at Disney World

Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort to escape real-life negativity. But a recent experience at Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park left one Guest much more upset than when she entered.

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Be Our Guest is one of the most coveted restaurant reservations at Walt Disney World Resort. Located in New Fantasyland, the restaurant brings Guests into Beast’s Castle from Beauty and the Beast (1991). You might even encounter the master himself!

“Enter the Beast’s enchanted castle for an unforgettable dining experience—bon appétit!” the official Walt Disney World Resort restaurant description reads. “Feast on French-inspired fare in one of our elaborately themed rooms—straight out of the beloved Disney classic! Be Our Guest Restaurant is an expansive and elegant dining destination located at the foot of Beast’s Castle in Fantasyland. Whether you are enjoying lunch or dinner, you will experience an atmosphere made for memories.”

Be Our Guest Restaurant has three distinct dining areas: The Grand Ballroom, The West Wing, and The Rose Gallery. Each offers a magical experience, but Disney Cast Members rarely allow Guests to request one of the rooms.

The West Wing Nightmare

Reddit user u/Upsidedownkangaroo dined in the smallest of the three dining areas – The West Wing, home to the Enchanted Rose and Beast’s private study. It’s a mysterious and dark atmosphere, with thunder booming every few minutes to set an ominous mood.

At first, the Guest was thrilled to dine in Beast’s quarters. But as a military veteran with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), the loud noises overwhelmed her quickly. One crack of thunder in the audio loop made her jump out of her seat.

“Come to find out the thunder is on a 5 or so min loop so every 5 mins that one thunder would crack with me having same reaction,” the Guest wrote. “At this point I felt more embarrassed than anything since I was almost flinging my fork and acting like my *ss got shocked every 5 min.”

“We did ask the waiter if it was possible to turn down the volume a tiny bit but he politely said that they have no control over it and that almost everyone complains about the volume but they can’t do anything about it,” they continued. “We were also a party of 9 so I don’t think moving us was an option either.”

“Either way I managed to survive and ordered another drink to help soothe my anxiety but now every time we go to BOG we will definitely politely ask to not be seated inside the thunderdome,” the Guest concluded.

Though Be Our Guest Restaurant typically doesn’t accommodate requests, notify the Disney Cast Member who seats you if you have concerns about the noise in The West Wing. They may be able to move your table before you sit down.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.