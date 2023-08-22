As fans of the “Back to the Future” trilogy, we’ve all probably daydreamed of owning a DeLorean time machine. The sleek, stainless steel car with gullwing doors, Mr. Fusion, and a signature flux capacitor is one of the most recognizable and beloved symbols of the sci-fi adventure series as it’s appeared in the BTTF films and tributes to the ’80’s in movies like Ready Player One. The DeLorean has become a pop culture icon, inspiring generations of moviegoers and car enthusiasts alike.

“Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” But you will need a time machine; we know just the guys. Many real DeLoreans have been converted into replicas of the film’s timeless time machine, and many of the collectors of the vehicles use them to help a worthy cause – finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, coordination, and balance. It affects more than 10 million people worldwide, including Michael J. Fox, who played “Marty McFly” in the Back to the Future films.

RELATED: Michael J Fox Passes the Torch to New Lead in ‘Back to the Future Reboot

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29. He kept his condition private for seven years until he went public in 1998. Since then, he has advocated for Parkinson’s research and awareness, founding The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000. The foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease through an aggressively funded research agenda and developing improved therapies for those living with Parkinson’s today.

The foundation has raised over $1 billion for Parkinson’s research since its inception, making it the largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research in the world. The foundation supports projects from basic science to clinical trials, biomarkers to gene therapy, and wearable devices to stem cells. The foundation also provides educational resources and support for people with Parkinson’s and their families.

One of the ways that the foundation raises funds and awareness is through its Team Fox program, which empowers people to turn their passions into fundraisers for Parkinson’s research. Team Fox members have organized marathons, bike rides, golf tournaments, bake sales, lemonade stands, auctions, concerts, and more. Some Team Fox members have even used their DeLoreans as fundraising tools.

For example, Oliver Holler and his wife Terry have traveled across America in their DeLorean time machine since 2001. They have visited all 50 states and over 20 countries, raising over $750,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation. They have also met celebrities, politicians, and fans along the way, spreading the message of hope and optimism. I caught up with them a few years ago with my pal Wattson, a “Back to the Future” super fan; there’s a video of that conversation below:

Here’s a video of my friend Wattson & I talking to Oliver, Terry, and some other excellent movie car replica owners at Wizard World Chicago in 2018.

The Petersen Automotive Museum in LA is home to one of the original DeLoreans used in the making of the film and has this to say about the rare movie car:

The Back to the Future trilogy follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Emmett L. Brown (Christopher Lloyd) through 130 years of history. According to “Doc” Brown, inventor of the flux capacitor, the DeLorean provides a perfect base for a time machine since its stainless steel construction allows for greater “flux dispersal.” The DeLorean underwent a Wilson Hover Conversion in 2015 and is propelled through time and space by a combination of gasoline, plutonium, lightning, garbage, and a 19th-century steam locomotive.

When director Robert Zemeckis and Robert Gale conceived of the first film, the DeLorean was cast, in part, because the car’s gullwing doors made it look like an alien spaceship. Throughout the two sequels, the Time Machine eventually emerged as a character of its own, undergoing a progressive transformation due to its time travel experiences. Three visually distinct DeLoreans were created for the trilogy.

The DeLorean has become more than just a car; it now symbolizes hope and adventure. And you can bring that symbol of hope to your driveway.

That’s right, a 1982 DeLorean, running and driving in good condition with working air conditioning, has been transformed into a faithful recreation of the “Time Machine” as seen in the “Back to the Future” films by the world-famous “BOBS PROP SHOP” in Dallas Texas. This vendor creates the official BTTF DeLoreans for Universal theme parks and partners. This replica is like the one on display at the park at Universal Orlando, except fully functional!

This DeLorean features sound effects when you open the doors or travel time at 88 MPH. It has a built-in sound system that plays the movie soundtrack or any other Huey Lewis album, we hear you can also play synth-wave and “The Secret of My Success” soundtrack, but that’s it. (kidding, it’s got a full Bluetooth-enabled stereo, crank the Taylor Swift to 11). It has a correct 95 MPH speedometer, a GPS-powered digital speedometer that reads the actual speed in MPH or KPH, and fully programmable time circuit displays. It has a flux capacitor that flashes and gets bright, just like in the film with sound effects. It has a remote control fog machine that spews thick fog out the vents, like in the movie. It has flux bands that light up bright like neon with new LED technology and a Mr. Fusion that opens up and makes sound effects like the movie. It has a lithium battery system that allows all-day use, with a built-in charging system so you can plug it in and forget it.

The parts are securely mounted on the car and will not come off. Each of the props and parts are molded, sourced, or recreated to be the same as what you would find on the screen used car displayed at the Peterson Museum in LA. It is as close to an accurate replica as you will find on sale today.

This car was signed by actor Christopher Lloyd who played “Doc Brown.” It comes with a certificate of authenticity and endorsement letters for display. BOBS PROP SHOP has built almost 50 of these cars over the last 20 years and shipped them to museums and theme parks worldwide. While we love a good home kit, there is nothing like getting it from where the studios get theirs.

RELATED: The Original ‘Back to the Future’ Cast Have Reunited

So if you are interested in owning a piece of movie history that we recommend putting to use for a worthy cause, you might want to check out this eBay listing for a 1982 DeLorean time machine replica. It is a rare opportunity to own a timeless icon of pop culture and to join a community of people who are making the world a better place. But hurry because this auction ends soon. And remember the wisdom Doc imparts to Marty, “Your future is whatever you make of it!”

Question, is it the Back to the future quote from Doc Brown, “Time circuits on.” Like he just turned on multiple time circuits. Or is he saying “Time circuit’s on.” As if to say the singular time circuit is, in fact, on? Let us know your answer in the comments below. The questions keep us awake at night.