Amazon Joins Disney With “Woke” Cancellation

Fresh off the heels of two of its biggest successes, Amazon Prime Video has just announced a disappointing cancellation.

In the last couple of weeks, Amazon has released two of its biggest hits to date, the second season of Good Omens, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling novel, and Red, White, & Royal Blue, an adaptation of the novel from Casey McQuiston, which quickly became the platform’s number one release.

Surprisingly, both have shot to the top spots of the streaming site even though they both feature LGBTQ+ main characters. While this makes a heavy argument, both for the inclusion of more LGBTQ+ stories in media, and for the success of streaming platforms even as the Hollywood strikes continue, Prime has announced the official cancellation of another series featuring queer characters.

A League of Their Own released on Prime Video last summer as a spinoff of the popular 1992 film of the same name. The series featured Abbi Jacobson (Broad City, Bob’s Burgers) as Carson Shaw and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, Barry) as Greta Gill as they work to get their all-new, all-women baseball team up and running during 1943. The series also featured topics of racism and segregation and heavily featured queer relationships between the women on the team.

League ended up with a passionate, if smaller, fandom excited at the prevalence and focus on queer women in media, in a time when similar attention is given more to queer men. The success of recent content like Netflix’s Heartstopper, and Amazon’s own Good Omens and Red, White, & Royal Blue are proof that there’s a demand for these types of stories.

Previously, Amazon had announced that it would be cancelling the League of Their Own series, but would give fans a four-episode mini-season as a send off. However, it was revealed just this week that the show has been cancelled completely, with no ending and no further episodes to come from the studio.

It’s disappointing, especially considering the amount of content that has been gutted from similar streaming platforms like Paramount+, Disney+, and Hulu. This has an unfortunate effect on content, by not allowing a series or a movie that didn’t initially perform well time to find its audience, it makes several projects essentially dead in the water.

The idea of a cult classic may very well be a thing of the past, as networks would rather write content off as a loss than allow it the opportunity to find an eventual audience and future success. It’s unclear if Amazon will be removing the series in its entirety, or if it will allow the season to continue to exist on its platform.

A League of Their Own wasn’t the only show to be cancelled, as The Peripheral was also given the same notice. The actual reason Amazon gave for the shows’ abrupt endings is the continued situation with the Hollywood strikes. With so many projects already delayed, several studios are scrambling to restructure their planned releases and upcoming projects for the next few years. Apparently, it seems as though these shows are no longer a priority for Prime Video.

It’s unfortunate too, as fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment in yet another series featuring queer characters, and specifically queer women, has been dropped so suddenly. Earlier this year, Paramount+ announced it was cancelling and pulling its brand-new series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, just two months after the show’s initial release on the platform. While not the main focus of the series, the show did include a queer storyline between two of the girls in the show.

At least in this, it seems as though Amazon is starting to follow in Disney’s footsteps, cancelling series and removing them before they’ve had a decent chance to find the right audience.

