We Don’t Need AI Art, and Twitter’s Portfolio Day Proves It

Today was Portfolio Day on Twitter, a day where talented up-and-coming artists log on to the blue bird website to share some highlights from their artist portfolios.

The hashtag, which went trending early this morning, was a veritable feast for the eyes – there was an array of varied and exciting art that crossed styles, genres, and mediums.

Twitter Celebrates Portfolio Day

Some of these artists were brand-new hobbyists hoping to one day be something more:

@huaepiphany said: Hi I’m a hobby artist who draws sometimes and wishes it to become something bigger one day!

Others are just starting out in their dream of becoming full-time artists.

@maegjuw said: yoo it’s #PortfolioDay !! im meg and last year i mentioned that my dream was to become a full-time freelance artist and it really happened ueee it’s all because of your support i’m sososo thankful!! i’ll try my best to draw more stuff for you ueee

yoo it’s #PortfolioDay !! im

Some made impressive fan art…

@cupidliquor said: IM SOYA HI I’m a filipino artists who likes to draw silly guys. here’s some illusts [sic.] I made teehee

…While others built entirely new worlds.

@BedulenkoMax said: Heeeey it’s #PortfolioDay. My name is Max Bedulenko and I’m in love with worldbuilding

Heeeeey it's #PortfolioDay

Some artists were focused on background illustrations…

…While others showcased art that was more focused on people and characters.

@4yvle1 said: Hi #PortfolioDay, I’m Lauri, I mostly post fanarts of my favourite films/tv shows and do commissions as well

Hi #PortfolioDay

One thing that all this art proves is that our world does not need AI art. There are scores of talented artists out there who would be more than happy to be hired for all the things that greedy corporations want to use AI to do: Character designs, animations, worldbuilding, and even picture book illustrations. You name it; a robot could be doing it in ten years. (Or even right now.)

AI Art is Just Fancy Plagiarism

Of course, the ultimate irony is that the reason most of these AI bots are capable of producing works of art as high quality as the ones you see above is that they were trained using all of it: Many AI art bots learned to make the things they make simply by absorbing and integrating art that already existed on the internet, usually without the artists’ permission.

When used in this context, AI tools are nothing more than overcomplicated plagiarism completed using a search prompt. The only reason it’s still legal is that the technology didn’t even exist a few years ago. As soon as groups like the IATSE start advocating for improvements to laws that pertain to AI – or for new ones to be drafted – it hopefully won’t be anymore.

The art you can see on Twitter today could – and should – be the art that shows up on our big screens in the future. All we – the world’s citizens – need to do is be brave and strong enough to tell the penny-pinchers that we won’t support AI productions.