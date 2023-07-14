New Lair Experience Released Before ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Premiere

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is the latest animated adaptation about the ‘heroes in a half-shell’ set to debut next month. The beloved pizza-eating, Foot Clan-smashing band of brothers have been a mainstay in pop culture for the last four decades. Their iconography is legendary from their color-coordinated masks and gear to their choice in weaponry. Another classic feature is the place they call home.

The brothers reside in the sewers of New York City where they were raised and trained by their ninja master, a mutated rat, named Splinter (Jackie Chan). While these versions of Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Raphael (Brady Noon), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) break free of their solitary lives to be accepted as normal teenagers to their New York neighbors, fans can now come into theirs by visiting the location that made them legends.

Fans of all ages can explore the lair of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the “Mutant Mayhem Experience.” The event will be open from July 23, 2023 to August 1, 2023 at Los Angeles and New York locations. The main event is being promoted as a family-friendly, immersive experience that invites guests to play and train as their favorite crime-fighting heroes.

However, there will also be an “enhanced version” that is targeted to an older demographic, which will operate from 6 PM to 8 PM each night. This added celebration is called “Ooze After Dark.” This part of the experience is still open to all ages, but attendees are notified that there will be bright neon strobing lights and loud music.

The lair experience was crafted by the NVE Experience Agency, who partnered to produce other immersive fan events such as the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. They were also contracted for the the Super Mario Bros. Movie world premiere.

Tickets are available here. Guests can also order advanced tickets to screen the movie early. The first screening will be a sneak preview event on Saturday, July 29. The second is the main fan event where guests can view special bonus features and be able to take home exclusive prizes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theaters August 2, 2023.