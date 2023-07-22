Lucasfilm Faces New Lawsuit For Exploitation In ‘Indiana Jones’

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2025) might cost the company millions.

James Mangold directed the latest installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, which will be Ford’s final adventure in the franchise. After fighting Nazis throughout the years, Jones will go back for one more journey that will lead him to search for Archimedes’s dial and once again stop the Germans from acquiring the relic.

Indy 5 boasts a huge budget, with over 3 years spent focusing on de-aging Harrison Ford‘s face for the first 30 minutes of the film. Sadly, the movie isn’t doing hot at the box office, with the movie unlikely to break even and turn into a huge flop for Disney.

Now, the movie is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement for a prop used in the film. Frost River, a clothing company, filed the suit after seeing one of their backpacks without permission, making it seem like it was their competitor’s product. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shoulder bag worn by Indy was passed off as a product from Filson as part of a co-branded marketing campaign when it is made by Frost River.

The clothing company wants its fair share, which will cost Disney more than it would like. After not making enough money from the film, Disney probably won’t like that their biggest movie of the year will cost them more if the lawsuit doesn’t go their way.

Fans are worried about Lucasfilm’s leadership and wonder if Kathleen Kennedy will still keep her position after another box office failure. Under her leadership, the company has faced a lot of problems, and the Sequel Trilogy is one of many issues fans have with Lucasfilm. Some rumors claim that Kennedy’s time as the Lucasfilm president is just about over. Others argue that no one can fill that spot, leaving Disney stuck with Kennedy for just a little longer, and it seems that Indy’s journey ends in a rough spot. Thankfully, Harrison Ford loves the movie and is proud of his work.

