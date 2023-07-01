Lucasfilm Exec Teases ‘Indiana Jones’ Might Return Without Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones might return in the distant future, but it won’t include Harrison Ford this time.

Many fans thought Indy’s time was over after Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). He saved the day and proved to everyone why he was still Indy and could finally rest. James Mangold delivered a movie that, while critics despise, fans are enjoying.

This time, Indiana Jones is partnering up with his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to stop Jurgen, a former Nazi trying to use Archimedes dial to ensure a nefarious assassination that would change the world. This adventure isn’t easy for Indiana Jones and leaves fans on the edge of their seats at some points with some of the action scenes.

Other spinoffs for the Indiana Jones franchise might happen, but it’s unclear whether or not Disney will continue with those stories. Disney+ has been purging content, and several projects have been canceled to avoid expenses rising to a deadly new high for the company.

After five movies, fans thought that would end the franchise. Harrison Ford told everyone that after he is done, that’s the last time you see Indy, but a Lucasfilm executive reminds fans that might not be the case.

Pablo Hidalgo, one of the central employees in charge of keeping track of different storylines at Lucasfilm, reminds fans that we have seen an old Indy during the adventures of Young Indy. Hidalgo shares that Ford aged a lot better than Lucasfilm initially thought:

There’s still another 23 years to go…. https://t.co/jz3COWWaAj — Pablo Hidalgo (@pabl0hidalgo) June 30, 2023

While Indy definitely doesn’t have an eye patch or look that old, the Young Indy Chronicles are still canon, meaning an old Indy cameo like that is still possible. It wouldn’t be shocking if Disney+ makes a new spinoff and shows off an elderly Indiana Jones in the next ten years.

That’s if Harrison Ford is still alive, which could sadly not be true. The actor is getting quite old, and while his acting career is at a new high, his time for acting is drastically getting shorter. It’s only a matter of time before the actor makes one wrong decision in an action scene and takes an injury that forces him no longer to star in big movies. Until then, fans can wonder if Hidalgo is on to something and whether or not Indy will appear one last time as a final cameo or if the studio will recast Ford.

Do you think Harrison Ford will reprise the role for a cameo in a future Indiana Jones spinoff? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!