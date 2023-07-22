Justin Simien Pushed for Historical Representation in ‘Haunted Mansion’

Haunted Mansion might be a ride and IP that fans have been familiar with, especially considering it is one of the most legendary rides at Disneyland. Though Disney had previously adapted the ride, the company deemed it necessary to engage in a reboot, which director Justin Simien took on. While speaking about details of the film, Simien revealed he pushed hard for historical representation in the film, not just accuracy on the best parts of the ride.

The reboot already looks like it will be taking the film in a brand-new direction, as the PG-13 rating has indicated there will be far more horror in the story than the Eddie Murphy-led adaptation in 2003. Justin Simien even revealed he planned for the film to engage in more jump scares for kids, which was a revelation he was shocked to find worked out in his favor.

Simien has been forthright about his intentions with the adaptation, including being given the opportunity for historical representation with the ride itself. Everyone knows that the ride is located in New Orleans, which mattered greatly to Simien when he cultivated the story and lead actor for his version.

Justin Simien Pushed for ‘Haunted Mansion’ to Have Black Lead

One of the most important aspects of redoing the Haunted Mansion for Justin Simien was to ensure that he was being historically accurate in his version of the ride being adapted. While at San Diego Comic-Con, Simien revealed his intentions during the Directors on Directing panel.

Via a fan question, it was asked of the panel which detail of their movies did they have to push hardest for. Simien spoke about what it was like to work with Disney, and though they did not oppose him, he made it a point to get a black lead for his film.

LaKeith Stanfield is the lead, and he portrays Ben Matthias in the film. During the panel, Simien stated that he made sure that black representation was involved in the film, considering New Orleans is a historically black community. He quipped that he grew up obsessed with the ride but did not see “one black ghost” among the attraction.

It is excellent that his needs were met in directing the adaptation, which also changed things up in the exclusive scene we were shown at the panel. During the scene, we were treated to how Simien made the infamous Stretching Room of the Haunted Mansion come alive.

Ben (LaKeith Stanfield) and Travis (Chase Dillon) attempt to flee the stretching room during the scene. Crocodiles are chasing them, while the room also fills with quicksand. They are then guided by the many iconic images on the walls that fans of the ride have come to know and love. However, the photos have been changed to show black figures instead of the white ones that have been a staple on the Disneyland ride.

Justin Simien certainly had a good idea and direction he wanted to take this new reboot, and so far, it looks like it will be a successful reimagining for Disney. The movie looks fantastic and could be the most successful ride adaptation since the first Pirates of the Caribbean was released.

