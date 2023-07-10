Tom Hanks has kind of been a Disney darling since day one.

In 1937, Walt Disney Pictures released Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, a monumental achievement for The Walt Disney Company as their first full-length animated feature film. This remarkable milestone completely transformed the animation industry, establishing Disney as a trailblazing storyteller renowned for its unmatched craftsmanship. Disney’s impact has expanded tremendously throughout the past century, giving rise to a diverse collection of creations. These include the formation of superhero universes within Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), captivating science fiction adventures brought to life by Star Wars and Lucasfilm, the groundbreaking Avatar film franchise helmed by James Cameron, and the revolutionary world of 3D animation pioneered by Pixar Animation Studios.

But a major part of these franchises succeeding? Whether it be in Marvel Studios’ MCU or through stellar acting performances in animated and live-action works — is undoubtedly the power of big stars like Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks and Disney

Having been a fan-favorite more or less since the beginning of his career, actor Tom Hanks (Castaway, Forrest Gump) has had a significant history with Disney, both as an actor and a voice artist.

In the Toy Story franchise, Hanks provided the iconic voice of Woody, the lovable cowboy toy owned by the human boy (and later, young man), Andy. His portrayal of Woody alongside Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear spanned four of the Pixar Animation Studios franchise films from 1995 to 2019, which helped solidify the series as a beloved (and successful) franchise — as well as defining the Pixar Animation brand for years to come. To the point where a Toy Story 5 is apparently in the works.

In 2013, Hanks actually portrayed Walt Disney himself, in Saving Mr. Banks, a film that focuses on the efforts of Walt Disney to adapt P.L. Travers’ book, “Mary Poppins,” into the classic 1964 movie of the same name. Hanks has even starred in Disney films recently, taking on the role of Italian toymaker Geppetto in the 2022 live-action remake of Pinocchio (1940).

Tom Hanks’ gross secret

But what many might not have known about the beloved Disney star is that he has somewhat weird tastes — that’s getting him called “a monster” online.

An undoubted fan (and journalist) Josh Horowitz recently called the 68-year old actor Hanks out for his appallingly bad taste — and it’s over the horrific misuse of “Cokecaine” — made from Diet Coke, to be exact.

Quoting Deadline’s recent Rita Wilson interview regarding Tom Hanks, Horowitz writes:

It took 68 years but today on Tom Hanks’ birthday we’ve found his fatal flaw. Read this. He’s a monster. (text in image) DEADLINE: Wilson went on: Hanks “loves a typewriter just slightly less than me,” and revealed his penchant for exotic drink concoctions. Hanks apparently “invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with a margarita).”

This shocking mix of Coke and Champagne is called “Cokecaine”, or “Cokagne”, according to Hanks himself.

In fact, the likeable Hanks is so confident about it, that he brewed his “exotic drink concoction” live on air — while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

However, if Colbert liked it that much — it sounds like the disgusting-sounding drink might actually be… good?

