First Look At Bizarre New ‘Cinderella’ Remake Surfaces Online

Amid a sea of never-ending Disney live-action remakes, one studio is choosing to go in a drastically different (and much bloodier) direction, putting a classic R-rated twist on a beloved tale we all know and love: Cinderella.

It’s been a busy year for ITN Studios, the creative force behind horror re-tellings of childhood classics like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023), and they clearly have no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After the micro-budget Blood and Honey fared unusually well at the box office despite lackluster reviews, it seems like the studio has chosen its next victim, and it’s a perfectly Disney-esque follow-up to their last big hit.

Cinderella’s Curse (2023) will put a murderous spin on the timeless fable, but this time, for horror junkies and fright freaks. And so far, it looks like it’s as blood-soaked as you’d expect. Starring Kelly Rian Sanson as the titular princess, the film is based on a script penned by Harry Boxley. The upcoming horror flick is produced and directed by Louisa Warren, and is currently slated to premiere in October—just in time for the spooky season.

We recently got a first glimpse at Cinderella’s Curse in a new series of images (via Variety) that depict a gory, not-so-magical take on the familiar fairytale.

One image sees Sanson’s character donning the classic blonde ringlet curls, covered in sweat, cuts, and blood, while another sees a different woman wearing a white mask and probably holding a knife. The final photo sees a terrified Sanson looking on at something in horror, perhaps, a Wicked Stepmother.

Based on these early images, Cinderella’s Curse seems to be pulled straight out of our childhood nightmares, and it’ll be interesting to see if it can hold a candle to Blood and Honey. The studio’s latest horror flick seems to be cater-made for niche audiences who love twisted takes on fairytale classics, but it might not be enough to scare up a similar box office gross.

All will be revealed when Cinderella’s Curse arrives in theaters this October.

What do you think of this gory Cinderella remake? Are you a fan of this cult horror genre? Let us know in the comments below.