Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth. But as some fans claim Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park have lost their magic, others blame Guests for not adequately planning their visits. This week, a viral Disneyland TikTok stirred controversy in the Disney Parks fan community.

TikToker Chrys Marie (@chrys_marie1) recently shared this video from her family’s visit to the Southern California Disney Park. She called it a “miserable” “sh*tshow:”

Before entering Disneyland Park, Security stopped Chrys. The family was unaware that the Disney Parks changed the rules in 2019, banning wagon-style strollers entirely. Cast Members forced the family to return their wagon to their car and rent a Disney stroller.

The family complained about purchasing a pricey fan and walking “25 minutes” to a bathroom. (Unlikely, given the prevalence of restrooms throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District.)

“After two hours, we got on our first ride, but it’s only a 55-minute wait,” Chrys quipped. “And now the kids are bored as f*ck, so we bought these $12 popsicles.”

Chrys showed her daughter meeting Mickey Mouse but said she was “p*ssed because she wanted Minnie.”

“The second ride was cool; it was only a 70-minute wait,” she continued. “He woke up like, why the f**k did you guys bring me to Disneyland? I’d rather be watching my iPad.”

“Your kid will probably beg for one of these $62 balloons inside of balloons… Don’t be f**king weak,” Chrys joked. “Two rides and five hours later, we decided to get some d*mn food. First, we had to park the stroller 1/2 a block away… So screw the food; we just got some candy corn.”

She said, “The parade was actually pretty cool, considering it’s the only characters we’ve been able to see in the last nine hours.”

After the family finally found dinner (that the kids barely ate), her son threw up. Chrys concluded that the most fun they had was playing Rock-Paper Scissors.

“That’s a wrap on the most Unhappiest F**king Place on Earth,” she said.

Some commenters identified with the video, which received over 100 thousand likes. But many blamed Chrys and her family for not planning better.