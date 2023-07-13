Disneyland Reportedly Lying to Guests in Latest Development

Disneyland Resort may be misleading Guests to sell the controversial Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane service, according to recent reports.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are home to dozens of world-class Theme Park attractions. From family-friendly dark rides like “it’s a small world” and The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure to thrilling coasters like Space Mountain and the Matterhorn, Guests should expect a long wait for nearly every Disney Resort ride.

But some Guests allege that removing the once-free FastPass service led Disneyland Resort to wildly inflate attraction wait times. Reddit user u/rp1208 shared that Incredicoaster, located on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, was recently posted at a two-hour wait despite it practically being a walk-on:

120 minutes… it’s literally a walk on

This isn’t an isolated incident, either. Many commenters shared their experiences with inaccurate wait times at the Southern California Disney Parks.

“It was the same for us the past 2 days,” u/cbwhobbes agreed. “Line said 20 minutes for Big Thunder but the line went all the way to the beginning of the entrance.”

“I went on Gadgets Go Coaster after Toontown reopened at 10:15pm and the posted wait time was 45 but it was a complete walk on,” u/forlorn_hope28 recalled.

“Things like this make it certain to me that wait times are now a lie and they just want you to buy Genie+,” said u/69420trashpanda69420.

But others claimed that posted times are often shorter than the actual wait.

“Was there yesterday and I swear all the times were horribly off,” u/v_NoDespair wrote. “Got in line for Rise becuz it said it was 50min. The line said otherwise, it was spilling out and wasn’t moving. Same with Pirates. Posted sign said 30mins but the line was out, wrapped the top and almost all the way towards Haunted Mansion.”

Have you noticed inaccurate wait times at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.