A group of Guests on Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom were treated to more than just an animatronic stage show!

While it’s normal for Walt Disney World Resort rides to break down due to Guest behavior or technical issues, an intruder rarely forces an attraction to stop. In a recent video posted to TikTok by @bienchica, a squirrel climbed into one of the Carousel of Progress theaters and onto the stage:

The squirrel climbed up one of the scrims that hide scenes not in use from Guests, then jumped down and stood onstage. According to the Guest, Disney Cast Members shut down the attraction before removing the animal.

More on Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress premiered at the World’s Fair in 1964 before making its way to Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort. The rotating theater later moved to its permanent home in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, where its undergone numerous changes but remains a tribute to “A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow!”

“Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations.”

“Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.