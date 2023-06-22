‘Zoey 102’ Gets Release Date 15 Years Later, Moves Forward Despite Controversy

Britney Spears has been in the spotlight again recently following more claims that the popstar is once again under some form of control. Fans were outraged when the “Free Britney” movement reached a head in 2021 as it was revealed that not only was her father involved, but so was Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s younger sister.

Jamie Lynn rose to semi-fame of her own in the mid-2000s while starring in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, a show that follows Zoey Brooks, played by Jamie Lynn, as she attends a new boarding school, struggles with making new friends, and learns to navigate being a teenager. The show was one of Nickelodeon’s more popular teen-aimed shows, along with iCarly and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Paramount has gained streaming rights to several Nickelodeon show since rolling out Paramount+ and has recently seen success with an iCarly reboot that premiered in 2021. The show features the return of titular character Carly Shay and her guy best friend (recently turned confirmed romantic interest) Freddy Benson. The original show followed a “will they/won’t they” storyline revolving around the two characters that never paid off for the tweens and teens watching when it first aired over 15 years ago.

The iCarly reboot has seen decent success, entering its third season in just two years and finally resolving the major issue fans had with the show. In a similar fashion, Zoey 101 has announced a follow-up to the hit series in the form of a revival movie, Zoey 102. Most of the original actors are set to reprise their roles, including Sean Flynn as similar “will they/won’t they” love interest Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, and Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky.

The movie is set to take place a decade after the series ended in 2008, as the group returns to the school for a wedding/high school reunion. It’s been hinted throughout the trailer that it may finally address Zoey and Chase’s relationship a la iCarly. However, excitement isn’t as high as it once was for Zoey 102, as fans still feel betrayed by Jamie Lynn’s reported involvement in her sister’s conservatorship.

Britney has made several digs at her sister, claiming that she was involved with her father’s abusive conservatorship and didn’t support her throughout her experience. The Zoey 102 star has denied the accusations consistently, stating that she’s always loved and supported her older sister.

Zoey 102 will be released on Paramount+ on July 27, 2023.

